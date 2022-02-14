Good supply of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart
A good supply of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart sold to a complete clearance. Bullocks selling to 282ppk; Fat Cows to £1350; Heifers selling to £1320.
Bullock and Bull prices; W J McLaughlin Claudy 510kgs £1250 and £1095, 435kgs £1115; D J Gallen Castlederg 490kgs £1165, 365kgs £825; P Connolly Victoria Bridge
475kgs £1125 and £1025, 425kgs £1130 and £1040, 465kgs £1090, 395kgs £1090; S T Rankin Castlederg 515kgs £1105, 375kgs £980, 280kgs £790; S Hemphill Castlederg 455kgs £1060 and £1055, 470kgs £1035, 440kgs £895, 410kgs £865; D Hill Newtownstewart 515kgs £1130. B McKay Sion Mills 455kgs £1010, 475kgs £1000.
Heifer prices; N McCrea Ballymagorry 600kgs £1235, 560kgs £1080; D Hill Newtownstewart 595kgs £1185, 520kgs £1100; J Holmes Donemana 560kgs £1120,610kgs £1110, 595kgs £1095, 550kgs £1040, 530kgs £920; W J G McLaughlin Claudy 470kgs £1070, 465kgs £940; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 495kgs £1050, 505kgs £1030, 425kgs £940
405kgs £910; D J Gallen Castlederg 380kgs £930, 330kgs £740, 275kgs £640; B McKay Sion Mills 440kgs £900; S J Rankin Castlederg 370kgs £890 and £855, 355kgs £820, 325kgs £740; A Gortin farmer 375kgs £850;
Fat Cows; J Keenan Gortin 700kgs £167; N Kee Douglas Bridge 815kgs £166; A Castlederg farmer 835kgs £158, 895kgs £150, 750kgs £141; M Rodgers Donemana 830kgs £135; R Irwin Drumquin 665kgs £160, 680kgs £153, 690kgs £144.