Good trade for cattle at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks selling to £1920
Bullocks
J Connolly £1920/650kg £1910/690kg £1890/650kg £1880/640kg £1870/640kg £1860/670kg £1810/620kg £1800/630kg O Little £1910/730kg R McAllister £1840/640kg £1730/610kg £1720/620kg E Cush £1660/560kg £1410/500kg C McNabb £1560/560kg £1460/540kg £1390/530kg £1360/520kg £1310/540kg £1300/510kg D McCrory £1550/560kg £1510/540kg £1500/540kg £1410/490kg £1380/510kg £1350/490kg £1350/430kg £1330/460kg £1240/420kg J Doyle £1440/500kg L Fay £1290/500kg £1080/440kg C Hughes £1210/360kg £1200/400kg and M Vogue £1200/380kg.
Heifers
C McNabb £1540/580kg £1430/610kg £1400/510kg £1280/490kg D McCrory £1530/540kg £1430/500kg £1380/490kg £1360/500kg £1290/460kg £1240/480kg £1200/460kg £1180/440kg D Buchannan £1520/560kg £1470/580kg £1430/590kg £1420/580kg £1390/560kg £1310/540kg £1300/510kg £1300/520kg £1300/540kg £1300/560kg £1270/540kg £1240/490kg £1220/530kg £1200/520kg £1180/470kg A McIvor £1430/540kg S ONeill £1290/540kg Gortavoy Farms £1250/440kg C Hughes £1220/360kg P Trainor £1200/470kg £1200/470kg and R McGeough £1200/420kg £1180/420kg.
