Good trade for forward cattle at Armoy

Steers sold to a top of £1,750 for a 750kgs Lim Steer from the farm of Mr Ivan Smyth, Bushmills. Heifers were a great trade selling to £1,590 paid for a 630kgs Heifer from Messrs A & D Glass, Ballycastle. Fat Cows sold to £1,480 for a tremendous 800kgs cow from Mr Chris Freeman, Bushmills.