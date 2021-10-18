Good trade for sheep and cattle at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-33kgs

€100 to €110 for 34-36kgs

€110 to €120 for 37-42kgs

€120 to €130 for 43-46kgs

€130 to €144 for 47-53kgs

Fat Ewes sold from €80 to €130 each

There was another large entry of cattle on offer last week at Raphoe Mart.

Quality stock met a strong trade with many selling from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg.

Last week’s sale saw more lighter cattle entering the sales ring than was seen in previous weeks with competition around the ring and online for in-spec lots.

Bulls sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg

Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg

Fat Cows sold from €500/head to €1720/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €770 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €600 to €1095 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €400 to €850 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €500 to €965 over the weight