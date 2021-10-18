Good trade for sheep and cattle at Raphoe
There was a good trade for all sheep on offer last week at Raphoe Mart with most being sold.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 28-33kgs
€100 to €110 for 34-36kgs
€110 to €120 for 37-42kgs
€120 to €130 for 43-46kgs
€130 to €144 for 47-53kgs
Fat Ewes sold from €80 to €130 each
There was another large entry of cattle on offer last week at Raphoe Mart.
Quality stock met a strong trade with many selling from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg.
Last week’s sale saw more lighter cattle entering the sales ring than was seen in previous weeks with competition around the ring and online for in-spec lots.
Bulls sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg
Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg
Fat Cows sold from €500/head to €1720/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €770 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €600 to €1095 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €400 to €850 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €500 to €965 over the weight
Store Heifers - €350 to €740 over the weight