Good turnout at ACA (NI) event

The guest speaker was Cormac McKervey (Agri Business Manager for Ulster Bank) who gave an in-depth presentation of his views on the future of agriculture within NI.

He covered the bank’s position on future financial arrangements for their clients when the level of support changes. He would encourage farmers to benchmark and plan for the future.

He finished by discussing the importance of zero carbon for the future.

Attendees

The importance of carbon within the environmental led into the topic of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme. ACA (NI) members are raising the importance of this scheme with all their clients.

David Rankin, Chairperson of ACA (NI) said it is vital that everyone participates in the SNHS if they want to receive future payments under the different support schemes, probably from 2024 onwards.

The scheme is being rolled out in four different zones with Zone 1 for farmers in Co Down, part of Co Antrim and Co Armagh already receiving a letter advising them to register for the scheme.

Farmer businesses in Zone 1 can either apply through their own Government Gateway or by contacting an ACA (NI) agent now.

Zone map for SNHS

A full list of ACA (NI) agents can be found on their web site – www.acani.org

David would advise farmers to still contact their agent if they are submitting an application themselves.

The benefits of getting a soil analysis are:

* Free.

* Full soil analysis for your whole area farmed.

* Derogated farmers have all the analysis at once, rather than doing 25% each year.

* Estimates of the Carbon stored in the soils, hedgerows, and trees on your farm.

* Will be rewarded with future Environmental payments - Farm Sustainability Payment and Farming with Nature schemes. Also, to receive the Beef Sustainability Payment you must be in receipt of the Farm Sustainability Payment.

* CAFRE led training on the interpretation of the results.

* Results will be personal to your individual farm and only available to you.

All farms eligible for Zone 1 sampling will have received a letter from AFBI, inviting them to join the scheme and including instructions on the registration process, which is now set to close on 31 August 2022

David Rankin urges all farmers in Zone 1 to apply immediately because if they don’t, they will not benefit from this very beneficial scheme and will lose out financially in the future.

As well as the above benefits, the free service provided by DAERA and AFBI will provide participating farmers with:

* Detailed information on the nutrient status of their soils

* Runoff risk maps for nutrient loss to waterbodies for each field sampled

* Estimates of carbon stored in their soils and as above ground biomass for each farm

* Training on the interpretation of soil nutrient reports and generation of farm nutrient plans (via the training provided by CAFRE)

The SNHS is one of the most comprehensive regional soil nutrient sampling schemes to be undertaken anywhere in the world.

It will enable Northern Ireland farmers to optimise crop nutrient applications, assess on-farm carbon stocks and build farm resilience. Importantly, participating in the SNHS will also be a requirement for farmers accessing some future agricultural support schemes like the Farm Sustainability Payment and Farming with Nature.

ACA NI would encourage farmers to register early to take advance of this free opportunity.

The information provided by the Scheme will allow farmers to target the application of crop nutrients to their soils, reduce nutrient waste and help increase farm profitability.

Reductions in excess and better placement of nutrients should, in turn, lead to a decrease in losses to waterbodies and thereby contribute to achieving the targets of the Nutrient Action Programme.