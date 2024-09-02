Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodyear Farm Tires, an iconic name in the British agricultural industry, has been confirmed as a prime sponsor of one of the UK’s biggest vintage tractor shows.

The Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show takes place on November 9 and 10 with more than 1,000 vintage tractors, implements, horticultural machinery and commercial vehicles expected to feature.

Goodyear Farm Tires has been confirmed as one of the official sponsors of the show, which is due to attract around 10,000 attendees, enthusiasts and hobbyists from across the UK and Europe.

It will sponsor the George Stephenson Exhibition Hall, one of the main focal points of the event which will host a Remembrance Service on the Sunday.

The event will also feature an exciting world record attempt for the largest gathering of Massey Ferguson 135 tractors.

Natalie Dukes, marketing manager for Goodyear Farm Tires, said: “We are extremely proud of our association with vintage tractors which still remains strong today and operates alongside our present day tyre offering, driven by the Low Sidewall Technology innovation.

“We were first a sponsor of the Newark Show last year and it’s one of the biggest of its kind. It’s fantastic to attend and feel the special bond which exists within the community of vintage tractor enthusiasts.

“For many owners of vintage tractors, Goodyear Farm Tires - with the famous diamond pattern -remain truly prized possessions so to be a part of this special weekend is something we are excited about.”

Goodyear Farm Tires products will be exhibited at the event courtesy of its exclusive vintage distributor in the UK, the British Rubber Company.

Its stand will showcase Goodyear’s main vintage tyre range, which includes Super Rib, Sure Grip All Service and Traction Sure Grip.

The event is organised by the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society and supported by the Nottinghamshire branch of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club.

Francesca Hayes, trade and sponsorship officer at Newark Showground, said: “The show is always an exciting weekend on our calendar when we welcome thousands of vintage tractor enthusiasts for a celebration.

“We are delighted to welcome Goodyear Farm Tires back as a prime sponsor of the George Stephenson Exhibition Hall which will showcase exhibits from some of our 2024 themed classes, the Concours d’Elegance display and a moving service on Remembrance Sunday.

“Goodyear Farm Tires has been a major part of the agricultural market for more than a century and its vintage range is a true favourite with many enthusiasts so we are delighted to have such a prestigious brand associated with the show.”