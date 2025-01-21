Goodyear Farm Tires eyeing further progress in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodyear Farm Tires has outlined ambitious plans to expand its product range in 2025 to help meet the ever-changing demands of the agricultural sector.

At the heart of the range development will be Goodyear’s exclusive Low Sidewall Technology (LSW), which now has a dedicated European Development Centre in France.

There are plans to add additional tyre sizes to the LSW product range over the next 12 months, as well as introduce further range enhancements and build on the new radial tyre sizes recently brought to the market.

The most popular LSW front and rear combinations available to UK and European farmers are the 1100/45R46 and 1000/45R32, which can be used on a range of different tractors including a selection of John Deere, Case and New Holland models.

Lindsay Hart, European Tyre Sales Director, said: “We are now into our sixth year since bringing Goodyear Farm Tires back to the European market and we are making very strong progress.

“There is no doubt the market conditions last year were challenging but we are delighted with the resilience we have shown and the ongoing growth we are enjoying across Europe, venturing into new territories such as Poland.

“We have ambitious plans to continue that growth into 2025 and at the heart of our offering will be advanced technology, expanding size options further and enhanced customer support and service.

“Having the LSW facility as part of our European offering will be crucial for us delivering on those commitments and will also help reduce lead times for farmers to access the products.

“With their ability to reduce soil compaction and improve stability, the LSW tyres have gained substantial popularity amongst European farmers who value the technology’s ability to enhance productivity and reduce long-term equipment wear.

“We remain firmly focused on providing innovative, reliable and accessible products which farmers across Europe can rely on to keep their operations running smoothly, sustainably and successfully.”

Increased manufacturing capability in Turkey introduced in 2022 has paved the way for the recent expansion in available radial tyres.

The majority of the new sizes feature the popular Optitrac tread, with emphasis on the most in-demand sizes across 85, 70, 65 and XL Series. These are complemented by a range of relevant industrial sizes ensuring a comprehensive offering that caters to diverse agricultural needs.

Lindsay added: “We have a wide range of reliable, high-performance options which suit anything from compact tractor models to larger machinery and are readily available and competitively priced to suit the needs of European distributors and customers – and our offering will only get stronger.”