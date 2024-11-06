The government has reaffirmed its support for a thriving tenant farming sector by committing to appoint the country’s first Commissioner for the Tenant Farming Sector in England.

A third of all farmland is managed by tenant farmers and ensuring the sector thrives is an essential step in delivering food security, meeting environmental objectives and boosting rural economic growth.

The appointment of a Commissioner has long been called for by the tenant farming sector and was a key recommendation of the independent Rock Review.

The Commissioner’s role will be to improve collaboration between tenant farmers, landowners and their advisors.

They will help ensure fairness in the sector, investigating and facilitating solutions to complaints.

They will hold an important leadership and advocacy role, providing a trusted and confidential point of contact for tenants, landlords or advisors who have concerns about poor behaviour.

Food Security and Rural Affairs Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “Food security is national security – and tenant farmers are essential to our country’s food production.

“That is why I am delighted to confirm that this government will appoint a Commissioner to advocate for the Tenant Farming Sector.

“I look forward to working alongside our new Commissioner, tenants, landlords and the wider industry to boost Britian’s food security and support nature’s recovery.”

The Commissioner will promote the standards outlined in the Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Code of Practice and will work alongside Defra and the Farm Tenancy Forum to ensure a fair, balanced and collaborative relationship between tenant and landowner.

The Commissioner will work closely with the Forum providing regular reports and updates and will track trends and issues providing advice and guidance on how to improve practice in the sector for industry and government to consider. The impact of the Commissioner role will be reviewed after two years in consultation with the Farm Tenancy Forum to assess effectiveness and inform future developments.

The Commissioner will be appointed through an open competition process with the aim of making an appointment by spring next year.

The government is committed to a thriving tenant sector and as part of this Environmental Land Management schemes will be optimised to benefit farmers, food security and the environment, especially for those that are too often ignored such as those working on or managing tenanted farms.

The announcement follows the government’s commitment to invest £5 billion into the farming budget over two years at the Budget last week – the largest ever directed at sustainable food production and nature’s recovery in our country’s history.

Alongside this, the government also announced £60 million through the Farming Recovery Fund to support farmers affected by unprecedented extreme wet weather last winter and £208 million to protect the nation from disease outbreaks that can threaten our farming industry, food security and human health.