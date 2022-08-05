Grain shipment departs Ukraine for Ireland

Following the recently brokered agreement by the United Nations and Turkey to facilitate the export of grain and other agricultural goods from select ports in Black Sea Ukraine, the Navi Star has departed from the port of Odessa and is making its way to Ireland.

By Joanne Knox
Friday, 5th August 2022, 4:50 pm

R&H Hall have confirmed they will receive its 33,000 tonnes of cargo in Foynes and Dublin Ports on its arrival.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, until an agreement was secured, no ship was permitted to depart Black Sea ports since 24 February - the day the war commenced.

The recommencement of sailings from the Black Sea of vessels, such as the Navi Star, is the first step in returning some degree of certainty to the global food supply chain in, what remains, a volatile situation.

An ocean liner on the open sea

R&H Hall look forward to the Navi Star arriving at port in approximately two weeks.

