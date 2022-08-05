Grain shipment departs Ukraine for Ireland

R&H Hall have confirmed they will receive its 33,000 tonnes of cargo in Foynes and Dublin Ports on its arrival.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, until an agreement was secured, no ship was permitted to depart Black Sea ports since 24 February - the day the war commenced.

The recommencement of sailings from the Black Sea of vessels, such as the Navi Star, is the first step in returning some degree of certainty to the global food supply chain in, what remains, a volatile situation.

