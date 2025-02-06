Grand Opera House raises over £55,000 for Children’s Cancer Unit Charity

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive at Grand Opera House, Jane Hoare, CEO at The Children's Cancer Unit Charity, and Darcie Smyth.

CELEBRATING a successful first year of its two-year charity partnership, Belfast's Grand Opera House has announced that over £55,000 has been raised for its official charity partner, The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local charity is dedicated to ensuring that children and young people from across Northern Ireland receive the highest quality care and family support during their cancer treatment at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity was chosen as the Grand Opera House’s charity partner by staff and over the last year the theatre has raised significant funds through audience collections, as well as an ongoing programme of fundraising activity and events by the theatre’s employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some highlights from the first year of the partnership includes the Grand Opera House staff abseiling down the front of the Europa Hotel and relay teams participating in the 2024 Belfast City Marathon, as well as a festive visit from the pantomime’s cast to the unit to meet some of the children, young people and their families.

The second year of the partnership begins with a celebratory fundraising concert this month, Broadway & Beyond. This show has been specially curated by House Manager Nicole Hooley and Creative Learning Assistant Lucy Walton from the Grand Opera House team. It will run in the theatre’s Studio for two nights and has received phenomenal support with not a spare seat in the house.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House, said: “A huge heartfelt thank you to our audiences, staff and cast who have played a stellar role in reaching this incredible milestone of raising £55,000 for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

“The Grand Opera House Trust is committed to making an impact both on and off-stage, and we know that every pound raised helps the charity to continue its exceptional work, making a difference to the lives of many patients and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge round of applause to everyone involved for their incredible support and generosity, and we look forward to kicking off year two by celebrating this wonderful achievement together at our Broadway & Beyond show in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity later this month.”

Jane Hoare, CEO of The Children's Cancer Unit Charity, said: “We have been blown away by the support from all at the Grand Opera House, including the theatre’s staff, audiences and even cast members. To have reached more than £55,000 within the first year of the partnership is nothing short of incredible, and we want to say a huge thank-you to everyone who has contributed to this total.

“While undoubtedly the financial support will go a long way to help the charity continue its vital support services, so too does the generosity of the theatre’s team in terms of their time. From staff volunteering at our cheer stations at last year’s Belfast City Marathon and hosting families for theatre tours, and a special invitation to the dress rehearsal for The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, the team’s commitment to the charity and the families we support has been so impressive. This commitment has even extended to some of the stars on stage, as we were delighted to have received a very special visit to the unit from some of the pantomime’s cast.

“After a fantastic first year, we are excited to see what 2025 brings and we look forward to continuing our work with the great team at the Grand Opera House.”

To show your support and donate visit the Grand Opera House at justgiving.com or visit childrenscancerunit.com