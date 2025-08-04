Grandson’s experience inspires Lord Mayor to choose Little Heroes as one of her charities

BELFAST Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly met with children and families attending the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children as she announced Little Heroes as one of her chosen charities.

Ms Kelly also spoke with paediatric healthcare professionals and trustees and heard more about the work of the charity which has supported sick children in Belfast, and those who love and care for them, since it was founded by medics at the hospital almost 30 years ago. Through their fundraising, Little Heroes (formerly Helping Hand) provide vital medical equipment, fund training and education on the diagnosis and care of sick children and support patients and their carers with everyday challenges. The Lord Mayor explained how her own grandson Alfie had benefited from Little Heroes’ support following his diagnosis with a kidney condition shortly after birth. Now aged eight, her family remember fondly the charity’s help during darker times, prompting her decision to champion their work during her mayoral term. “I’ve seen first-hand the massive difference Little Heroes made to my own family, so I want to showcase the work they do with children and carers who find themselves in very difficult circumstances,” she said. “The charity does an amazing job in highlighting the courage and resilience of children receiving medical care and the commitment of all those who look after them in a challenging healthcare environment. “Their interventions really change lives, from lifting the spirits of patients and carers through the funding of play therapy and providing financial support for specialist training and equipment, to helping parents who are struggling to provide life-saving equipment at home. “I want to say a big thank you to those involved in Little Heroes. Your time and efforts are seen and appreciated.” Each year, the First Citizen selects a number of charities to support during their year in office. Mary McCall, Chief Executive Officer with Little Heroes, said the charity was looking forward to working with the Lord Mayor during her term. “On behalf of everyone at Little Heroes, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Lord Mayor for choosing to support us during her term,” she said. “Her backing shines a powerful light on the children, families and frontline staff at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children who we support. “We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to celebrate the hospital, the courageous children who are cared for here and the devoted parents who walk every step of the journey alongside them.”