Grant Thornton backs a winner at Down Royal

Pictured (l-r) are Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse and Richard Gillen, Managing Partner at Grant Thornton Northern Ireland alongside 4 year old Ballyhigh owned by Wilson Dennison.

The investment will give the firm exclusive naming rights to the race fixture on Friday 3 September – The Grant Thornton Race Evening – including four race titles.

They include the ‘Grant Thornton Nursery Handicap’, and ‘Grant Thornton Ulster Cesarewitch Handicap’, with a total prize fund of €26,000.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure the support of Grant Thornton as one of our prestige business partners and to welcome them to our premier stable of sponsors.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for the racing industry but we are thrilled to be opening our gates, slowly but surely, to owners, members and our dedicated sponsors.

“With the backing and investment from Grant Thornton we look forward to bringing racing back to racegoers and building a long and mutually beneficial relationship for both brands.”

Grant Thornton in Northern Ireland is headquartered in the landmark DSW building opposite Belfast City Hall and provides Audit, Tax and Advisory services to organisations across all sectors.

Richard Gillan, Managing Partner at Grant Thornton Northern Ireland said: “We all know that the past year has been a difficult one for many businesses, and for the wider economy and society as a whole. It has certainly been a busy period for Grant Thornton working with clients, new and established, helping them navigate through the pandemic.

“Now we are conscious of our responsibility in helping to drive the economy forward as restrictions lift. With that in mind, it is our great pleasure to support Down Royal Racecourse as it returns for the 2021 season and we look forward to joining them for what I’m sure will be a fantastic Grant Thornton Race Evening in September.”

With over 1,500 people in seven offices across Ireland, and 56,000 globally, Grant Thornton is located in over 143 countries around the world.