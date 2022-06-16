Grants of up to £250k for slurry storage revealed by UK Government

Landowners and tenant farmers with less than six months’ storage will be eligible to apply for a grant ranging from £25,000 to £250,000.

This can be used to help replace, build new, or expand existing slurry stores to provide six months of storage.

Successful applicants could receive a maximum 50 per cent grant towards the cost of:

· A range of slurry store types

· Impermeable covers

· Extra equipment like pumps, pipes and safety equipment

Farmers can check their slurry storage requirements based on current animal numbers using tools such as AHDB’s slurry wizard (https://ahdb.org.uk/knowledge-library/slurry-wizard)

This is the first round of grant funding from the Rural Payments Agency for slurry storage.

It will prioritise projects that have the most significant environmental impact, focusing on those located near protected sites.

The RPA will provide more details on prioritised locations before applications open.

The application process is expected to commence in the autumn and will consist of two stages, firstly to prioritise applications before making a full application in the second stage.

Commenting on the announcement, Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) chairman, Di Wastenage, said: We have been looking forward to the launch of this grant scheme which will provide dairy farmers with the opportunity to really think about their future storage needs.

“We urge farmers to prepare for this first stage of grants by checking their current slurry storage capacity and, if they think they may be eligible, to start enquiring about relevant slurry infrastructure and necessary planning permissions.

“It may be worth seeking expert help in the design and location, should a new slurry store be on the agenda,” she added.

Mrs Wastenage continued: “By 2027, all slurry stores must be covered as part of the clean air strategy.

“So, even if you have enough storage capacity and may not be eligible for funding in round one, it is worth listening out to see whether you may be eligible in future rounds.”