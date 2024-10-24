GrassCheck conference to look at changes in grass growth over the past 25 years and into the future
Grass growth has been behind the long term average for most of the year. This year the GrassCheck plots at Hillsborough and Greenmount grew a total of 9.49t DM/ha compared 10.77tDM/ha in 2023 and the 10-year average of 11.59tDM/ha.
While grass growth on the GrassCheck farms fared better, this too, at 11.09tDM.ha, was behind the long term average and also down on the 2023 average farm yield of 11.77tDM/ha.
County Tyrone farms had the highest overall grass growth (11.23t DM/ha), closely followed by County Londonderry (11.22 tDM/ha) and County Antrim (11.20tDM/ha). County Fermanagh grew 10.99t DM/ha and County Armagh grew 10.90 tDM/ha with County Down having the lowest grass growth (10.48 tDM/ha).
As the above data shows and as any farmer will tell you no two years are ever the same. Each year brings its own unique set of challenges for growing and utilising grass. For the last 25 years GrassCheck has been monitoring grass growth and quality in Northern Ireland, and for the last eight years grass growth and quality has also been monitored on over 40 farms across Northern Ireland.
This invaluable data set gives us an insight into the how grass growth patterns have changed in recent years and what further changes might happen in the future.
These issues will be addressed at a conference AgriSearch are holding to mark the 25th anniversary of GrassCheck.
The conference will take place in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown on Tuesday 12 November at 10.30am.
The title of the conference is ‘Future-Proofing Our Pastures: 25 Years of GrassCheck and Beyond’.
Speakers will include Dr David Patterson and Dr Taro Takahashi from AFBI, Dr Sinclair Mayne (Independent Consultant), Jason Rankin (AgriSearch) and special guest speaker Dr Brendan Horan from Teagasc. The conference will also feature contributions from GrassCheck farmers from across Northern Ireland.
All are welcome to attend the conference and places can be booked via the AgriSearch website.
