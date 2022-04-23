Great British Beef Week celebrates our national iconic product

Now in its 12th year, this celebration of our national iconic product, has never been more pertinent.

About 25% of the UK’s beef is imported from countries where animal welfare is not as stringent as it is here. If an animal is distressed at the abattoir no amount of aging or marinating will take away from the leather like texture and loofah like taste. After an animal has been slaughtered the glycogen in the muscles, in a rested and healthy animal, turn to lactic acid and that results in tender tasty meat.

If you buy packaged steaks in a supermarket and it says “product of Northern Ireland” this may only mean the imported beef has been put in a packet in this country. To get the best produce go to a good local butcher and they should be able to tell you the provenance of the steak down to the nearest field.

Good beef is not cheap but it’s better to have a small amount of something great with traceable provenance than a load of imported produce of lesser quality. Buying rare breed beef, like Dexter, Irish

Moiled and Shorthorn makes sense on so many levels. By eating these animals, we’re actually keeping the breed alive. Small wonder that The Rare Breeds Preservation Trust has the motto “eat it to keep it”. They may cost a bit more but the flavour is massive.

Buying cheaper cuts of beef is an economical way of enjoying its quality.

Beef olives were all the rage when I was growing up. Slices of topside or frying steak were beaten to make them thin and filled with a breadcrumb based stuffing. They were fried, a gravy added and then braised. They were tasty and a good way of making a little beef go a long way. The Italians call this dish Braciole and the filling has cheese, parma ham, herbs and a bit of sausage. After sealing the rolls they’re slowly cooked in a tomato sauce. Delicious with pasta or some good local mash.