Great demand for all sizes at Dungannon Mart with steers selling to £2720

A good entry of stock was met with a great demand for all sizes with steers selling to £2720 paid for a 745kg Limousin (365.00).

While heifers sold to £2780 for a 680kg Charolais (409.00).

Fat cows sold to £2030 paid for a 645kg Friesian (315.00).

Dropped calves saw male calves peak at £970 for a Simmental bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £1150 for a Charolais.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £3450 paid for a Limousin cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer calf at foot.

Weanling sold to £2350 for a 500kg Charolais male (470.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1940 for a 440kg Limousin (441.00).

Steers

A good entry of steers sold to a height of £2720 paid for a 745kg Limousin (365.00) presented by E Donaghy, £2550 640kg Limousin (398.00); P Doran £2620 635kg Limousin (413.00); S Stafford £2570 620kg Charolais (415.00), £2340 600kg Limousin (390.00); D and R Moffett £2370 615kg Aberdeen Angus (385.00), £2330 560kg Aberdeen Angus (416.00), £2130 555kg Aberdeen Angus (384.00), £1990 490kg Aberdeen Angus (406.00), £1930 465kg Aberdeen Angus (415.00), £1910 475kg Aberdeen Angus (402.00); G H Carroll £2350 575kg Charolais (409.00), £2340 575kg Charolais (407.00), £2320 520kg Limousin (446.00), £2280 550kg Limousin (415.00), £2260 530kg Charolais (426.00), £2120 520kg Limousin (408.00); S McCluskey £2340 560kg Limousin (418.00), £2190 515kg Charolais (425.00), £2190 535kg Limousin (409.00); B Campbell £2330 600kg Limousin (388.00); S Hetherington £2280 435kg Limousin (524.00), £2280 490kg Limousin (465.00), £2100 465kg Limousin (452.00); M Patterson £2260 565kg Simmental (400.00); R Rogers £2220 565kg Aberdeen Angus (393.00); M Stockdale £1920 485kg Aberdeen Angus (396.00), £1860 465kg Aberdeen Angus (400.00), £1780 455kg Aberdeen Angus (391.00); B Sherry £1870 400kg Charolais (468.00), £1560 390kg Aberdeen Angus (400.00); P Devlin £1840 455kg Aberdeen Angus (404.00), £1760 450kg Aberdeen Angus (391.00), £1680 420kg Aberdeen Angus (400.00), £1670 395kg Aberdeen Angus (423.00) and R Lough £1840 465kg Hereford (396.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices cleared to a height of £2780 paid for a 680kg Charolais (409.00) presented by G and M Daly, £2380 595kg Charolais (400.00); R Finlay £2580 590kg Charolais (437.00), £2270 530kg Limousin (428.00), £2220 540kg Limousin (411.00), £2220 540kg Charolais (411.00), £2150 495kg Limousin (434.00), £2130 540kg Aberdeen Angus (394.00), £2110 490kg Limousin (431.00), £2100 490kg Limousin (429.00), £2090 510kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (410.00), £1900 455kg Limousin (418.00); Mountview Farms £2560 590kg Limousin (434.00); E Greenaway £2460 585kg Charolais (421.00), £2420 550kg Charolais (440.00), £2410 555kg Charolais (434.00), £2300 550kg Charolais (418.00), £2170 505kg Charolais (430.00); R Wright £2340 580kg Limousin (403.00), £2060 515kg Limousin (400.00); N McCann £2380 560kg Limousin (425.00); C Donnelly £2070 495kg Limousin (418.00), £2050 455kg Charolais (451.00), £1910 470kg Charolais (406.00), £1720 410kg Charolais (420.00); M Mullan £2040 520kg Limousin (392.00), £2000 505kg Limousin (396.00); D and R Moffett £1860 470kg Aberdeen Angus (396.00), £1780 445kg Aberdeen Angus (400.00) and B Nugent £1640 405kg Aberdeen Angus (405.00).

Beef bred fat cows sold to £1860 for a 740kg Hereford presented by I Newell (251.00), £1340 535kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00); H Anderson £1680 535kg Limousin (314.00); B Campbell £1580 600kg Limousin (263.00); S Montgomery £1370 580kg Hereford (236.00); Meanwhile Friesian cows sold to £2030 paid for a 645kg Friesian (315.00) presented by N Robinson, £1740 715kg Friesian (244.00), £1500 620kg Friesian (242.00), £1280 580kg Friesian (221.00); S Montgomery £1640 645kg Friesian (254.00) and S Fullerton £1450 600kg Friesian (242.00), £1390 665kg Friesian (209.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves trade remains strong to peak at £970 for a Simmental bull presented by P Jackson, £900 x 2 Simmental bulls, £780 Simmental bull; D Allen £960 Belgian Blue bull, £840 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; H Watters £960 Limousin bull, £820 x 2 Limousin bulls; A Fox £910 Hereford bull, £500 Hereford bull; S Lagan £870 x 2 Limousin bulls, £850 x 2 Simmental bulls; B McKeever £870 Aberdeen Angus bull, £690 Aberdeen Angus bull; B O’Neill £810 Hereford bull; W Farr £760 x 2 Shorthorn beef bulls, £740 Shorthorn beef bull, £450 Aberdeen Angus bull; A McGovern £720 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Watters £710 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J McFarland £710 Simmental bull; I and S Marshall £640 x 2 Hereford bulls; W Harkness £510 Charolais bull and T Irwin £480 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £210 to £390.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £1150 paid for a Limousin heifer presented by S Muldoon; P Jackson £960 x 4 Simmental heifers, £700 Simmental heifer; A Ferguson £960 Limousin heifer, £910 Belgian Blue heifer, £900 Belgian Blue heifer, £890 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £880 Belgian Blue heifer, £860 Hereford heifer, £850 Belgian Blue heifer, £810 Belgian Blue heifer, £790 Belgian Blue heifer, £710 Hereford heifer; D Allen £880 Belgian Blue heifer, £720 Belgian Blue heifer, £690 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W McMullan £870 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; B McKeever £860 Limousin heifer, £850 Limousin heifer, £640 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; S Lagan £800 Charolais heifer; J Ewing £790 Limousin heifer, £610 x 2 Limousin heifers; R Dallas £770 Hereford heifer, £750 x 2 Hereford heifers, £650 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £640 x 4 Belgian Blue heifers; I and S Marshall £760 Hereford heifer; H and J Watters £720 x 2 Limousin heifers; A McGovern £630 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £570 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; A Fox £630 Hereford heifer; T Irwin £590 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £550 Aberdeen Angus heifer and B McKeever £510 Aberdeen Angus heifer;

Suckled cows sold to £3450 for a Limousin cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer calf at foot presented by T Hughes, £3400 Limousin cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer calf at foot; W Campbell £2800 Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot and W Harkness £2450 Charolais cow and Charolais bull calf.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to £2350 paid for a 500kg Charolais male (470.00) presented by S McAtasney, £2240 530kg Limousin (423.00); P Hughes £2230 495kg Charolais (451.00), £2090 405kg Charolais (516.00), £2030 435kg Simmental (467.00); T Liggett £1900 425kg Charolais (447.00), £1850 440kg Charolais (421.00), £1830 425kg Charolais (435.00), £1760 390kg Charolais (451.00), £1680 380kg Charolais (442.00); A and M O’Neill £1890 430kg Limousin (440.00), £1700 305kg Belgian Blue (558.00); T Lester £1840 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (518.00); D Sloan £1830 435kg Limousin (421.00), £1610 370kg Hereford (435.00); W Ogilby £1750 325kg Charolais (539.00), £1250 255kg Charolais (490.00); P Devlin £1700 x 3 250kg Charolais (672.00), £1700 300kg Limousin (567.00), £1670 320kg Charolais (522.00), £1580 x 230kg Charolais (682.00), £1500 265kg Limousin (566.00), £1360 245kg Limousin (555.00), £1300 240kg Limousin (542.00); T Quinn £1600 335kg Limousin (478.00), £1420 265kg Charolais (536.00); D and J Kane £1400 260kg Charolais (540.00), £1260 285kg Aberdeen Angus (442.00); J Weir £1380 330kg Aberdeen Angus (418.00) and B Davidson £1340 260kg Limousin (515.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £1940 for 440kg Limousin (441.00) presented by H Anderson; T Liggett £1640 375kg Charolais (438.00), £1590 360kg Charolais (442.00), £1470 360kg Charolais (408.00), £1350 335kg Charolais (403.00), £1300 300kg Charolais (433.00); T Reid £1590 x 3 375kg Aberdeen Angus (424.00), £1360 x 2 325kg Aberdeen Angus (416.00); P Johnston £1580 345kg Charolais (458.00), £1550 x 2 250kg Charolais (615.00), £1390 265kg Charolais (525.00); P Harpur £1490 360kg Aberdeen Angus (414.00); S Williamson £1460 350kg Belgian Blue (417.00), £900 225kg Aberdeen Angus (400.00); C Quinn £1410 340kg Limousin (415.00), £1360 325kg Belted Galloway (419.00); W Ogilby £1330 250kg Charolais (532.00), £1320 280kg Charolais (471.00), £1200 260kg Charolais (462.00), £1110 225kg Charolais (493.00); B Davidson £1330 310kg Limousin (429.00), £1280 320kg Aberdeen Angus (400.00) and R Quinn £1200 270kg Limousin (444.00).

A great entry of sheep resulted in a steady trade to peak at £135 for a pen of 22.5kg presented by D Newell, £130 22kg; K Donnelly £130 22.5kg and E Hetherington £125 21.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £160 presented by K Donnelly, £120; N McAllister £150, £105; N Wylie £150; D Hall £150 and T and E Ferguson £122, £100.

Store lambs cleared to £128 for a pen of 18kg presented by W Fleming; M Thompson £126 17kg, £126 19kg; T and E Ferguson £124 16kg, £120 16kg, £109 15kg, £104 12kg; K Lyttle £124 17kg, £116 17kg; J Robinson £120 18kg and K Donnelly £120 19kg.