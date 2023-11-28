Great demand for cattle at Draperstown Mart, fat bulls selling to £1981.20 for 780kg
Bullocks selling to £1880/670kg, heifers £1420/570kg, weanlings up to £1090, fat cows £1722/820kg and fat bulls £1981.20/780kg
Bullocks
William McCorry £1880/670kg, £1700/610kg, Jerome McGoldrick £1820/670kg, £1820/710kg, £1800/680kg, Coylemore Ltd £1620/600kg, Ralph Pickering £1520/560kg, Castlefarm Rd 1520/640kg, £1500/600kg, £1480/540kg, £1390/550kg, £1300/510kg, Ralph Pickering £1510/590kg, £1460/570kg, P and B McBride £1320/460kg, £1190/470kg, Martin Glass £1090/460kg and James Milligan £980/390kg, £740/310kg.
Heifers
F A and S Conway £1420/570kg, £1360/530kg, £1300/570kg, £1240/540kg, Ralph Pickering £1350/570kg, £1340/550kg, £1300/550kg, Martin Glass £1340/540kg, £1180/520kg, £1120/510kg, C Scott £1320/440kg, £1300/440kg, £1280/420kg, £1180/400kg, Drew Baxter £1290/440kg, £1180/410kg, £1180/420kg, £1180/400kg, £1070/450kg, £1000/360kg, £1000/340kg,£850/330kg, Martin Glass £1060/530KG,£880/430kg, P and B McBride £910/430kg, £850/380kg and C Moore £950/350kg, £790/340kg, £700/310kg.
Weanlings male
Christopher O'Hagan £1090/480kg, Albert Johnston £1080/470kg, P and A Miller £880/350kg, £870/360kg, £860/340kg, £840/370kg, £800/300kg,m Eamon Conroy £800/310kg, £790/340kg, £790/270kg, Kathleen McCloskey £700/320kg and C Moore £700/300kg, £690/280kg.
Weanlings female
Anthony McConnell £1000/340kg, £980/300kg, £920/310kg, £770/300kg, Kathleen McCloskey £770/290kg and Michael Cartin £670/280kg, £670/300kg, £670/240kg.
Suckler cows
Ben Elliott £2300, Tony Kelly £1900, Ben Elliott £1740, £1720, £1700, £1620, £1540, £1500, £1300, Tony Kelly £1400, A McMurray £1200, £1200, J Black £1180 and P McCullagh £1060.
Fat cows
Sean O'Neill £1722/820kg, John Rodgers £1692/900kg, John McKenna £1638/700kg, Michael McCullagh £1637.60/890kg, A Lynch £1602/890kg, Alexander Moore £1462.60/710kg,£1456/800kg, Elizabeth Kennedy £1462/860kg, Bernard Gillen £1408/800kg, SR and SG Mawhinney £1403.60/580kg, Kevin O'Kane £1377/850kg, John McKenna £1372.80/660kg, ALbert Johnston £1358.80/860kg, C Lynch £1357.80/730kg, WM David Glasgow £1351.60/620kg, Sean O'Neill £1322.40/570kg, John Rodgers £1290/860kg, James Porter £1281/610kg, Michael McCullagh £1276.80/840kg, Kevin O'Kane £1264/800kg, Gerard Quinn £1264/800kg, Sean O'Neill £1228.40/740kg, A Lynch £1194.80/580kg, Trevor Mayne £1154.40/780kg, Alexander Moore £1122/660kg, Derek Mccullagh £1116/620kg, Oliver O'Kane £1100/550kg and Christopher O'Hagan £1020/500kg.
Fat bulls/bullocks
G Clarke £1981.20/780kg, £1512/630kg, Derek McCullagh £1487.40/670kg, Daniel Grant £1470/510kg, Trevor Mayne £1400/750kg, Richard Lyle £1370/590kg, £1370/620kg, £1350/580kg, £1300/590kg, £1280/550kg, £1220/550kg, £1120/520kg, £1090/510kg, A Scott £1340/580kg, £1300/560kg, £1260/520kg, £1240/520kg, £1160/490kg, £990/430kg, £940/430kg and Mark Cowan £1286.40/670kg.