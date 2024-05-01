Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account.

The next sale is scheduled to take place on Saturday 25 May, with the yard open for collection on the following dates – Thursday 16 and Friday 17 May, and Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 May.