Great demand for quality lots at R A Noble & Co April auction
Some of the highlights included:
- Fully Restored Massey Ferguson 35X sold for £10,500 plus auction fees,
- International 1255 sold for £12,000
- Case MXM 190 sold for £14,200
- Hydraulic Operated Tow Behind 12ft Watson Roller sold for £7500
- 2014 John Deere 1365 Mower sold for £7550
- Lely 770 Tedder sold for £6050.
Other prices as follows:
Kane 16ft Low Loader, £4,350; Kuhn GF7802 6 Rotor Tedder c/w Shaft £3,000; Star 2000 Gal. Slurry Tanker £2,250; Kverneland 10ft Mower c/w Shaft & Grouper £1500; Sulky X36 Sower c/wShaft £1500; Push Off Buckrake £790; Nugent Double Round Bale Lifter £770; Sheep Race c/w Separating Gate & Guillotine Gate £580; Jarmet Sprayer £580; New Holland Weights £520; Round Lamb Feeder £290; Fleming Sower £245; Kuhn Sower £260; 10ft Beef Trough £150; Lamb Creep Feeder £150; Creamery Cans £110
The next sale is scheduled to take place on Saturday 25 May, with the yard open for collection on the following dates – Thursday 16 and Friday 17 May, and Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 May.
All outside entries are welcome. Collection available.
There are special rates for complete clearances – contact Stephen on 07762427557 for further details.