Great entry of cattle at Dungannon Mart, top price of £2420 paid for a Charolais

Heifers topped at £2080 for a 655kg Limousin (318.00).

Fats sold to £1600 715kg Charolais (224.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £460 for a Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £335 Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1530 for a 495kg Charolais male (308.00).

Weanlings heifers sold to £1010 for a 335kg Charolais (302.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £2420 880kg Charolais (275.00) presented by N Elliott, £2270 770kg Charolais (295.00), £2080 730kg Charolais (284.00), £2070 690kg Limousin (300.00), £1960 710kg Limousin (276.00), £1950 710kg Charolais (275.00); H Kerr £2060 710kg Charolais (290.00), £2040 695kg Charolais (294.00), £1970 685kg Charolais (288.00); P Grimley £1900 620kg Charolais (307.00); J Lappin £1800 610kg Limousin (295.00), £1700 610kg Limousin (279.00); D Cush £1740 600kg Charolais (290.00); T Brown £1720 615kg Charolais (280.00); WJ Allen £1700 565kg Charolais (301.00), £1630 545kg Limousin (299.00); D Cush £1640 570kg Charolais (288.00), £1630 575kg Charolais (284.00), £1480 510kg Limousin (290.00); P Grimley £1610 565kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (285.00); G Gibson £1400 510kg Limousin (275.00) and D Busby £1370 490kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices cleared to a height of £2080 655kg Limousin (318.00), £1810 600kg Limousin (302.00), £1710 550kg Limousin (311.00); D Conlon £2020 685kg Charolais (295.00), £1750 635kg Limousin (276.00); an Omagh producer £1800 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (295.00), £1440 520kg Charolais (277.00); O Cairns £1760 595kg Limousin (296.00), £1730 615kg Limousin (281.00), £1720 560kg Limousin (307.00), £1600 565kg Limousin (283.00); E Todd £1750 585kg Limousin (299.00); D Fox £1680 565kg Charolais (297.00); J Hamill £1640 590kg Charolais (278.00), £1490 485kg Charolais (307.00), £1370 480kg Charolais (285.00); a Sixmilecross producer £1570 545kg Charolais (288.00), £1530 555kg Charolais (276.00); B Clarke £1450 530kg Limousin (274.00), £1420 520kg Charolais (273.00); P McQuaid £1400 500kg Charolais (280.00); N Badger £1350 500kg Limousin (270.00); J Dickson £1310 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (270.00) and S Kirkland £1140 405kg Aberdeen Angus (282.00).

Fat cows sold to £1600 715kg Charolais (224.00) presented by D Ruddy; C Henry £1530 650kg Belgian Blue (235.00); P Doran £1370 730kg Friesian (188.00); C Warnock £1030 580kg Friesian (178.00), £1030 560kg Friesian (184.00), £950 535kg Fleckvieh (178.00) and A Burrows £1020 540kg Hereford (189.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £460 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by E Fox, £350 Belgian Blue bull; R Hughes £380 Simmental bull, £355 Simmental bull, £345 Simmental bull; W and H Gourley £380 Hereford bull, £295 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W Sloan £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, £330 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Loughran £355 Hereford bull; R Park £350 Belgian Blue bull; A Daly £335 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull, £270 Belgian Blue bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; H Irwin £330 Charolais bull, £265 Charolais bull, £260 Charolais bull; B O’Neill £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Johnston £320 Simmental bull; S Lynch £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Fox £275 Belgian Blue bull; R Crawford £275 Belgian Blue bull and D Robinson £265 Hereford bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £335 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by S Lynch; V Black £310 Hereford heifer; H Irwin £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Charolais heifer; R Hughes £300 Simmental heifer, £255 x 2 Simmental heifers and R Park £275 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

In-calf heifers cleared to a height of £1440 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by a Dungannon producer.

Weanlings

A quality entry of weanlings saw prices clear to £1530 495kg Charolais male (308.00) presented by M Cardwell, £1415 460kg Charolais (308.00), £1190 390kg Charolais (305.00); P O’Kane £1410 400kg Limousin (353.00), £1350 385kg Charolais (349.00), £1320 370kg Limousin (360.00), £1290 435kg Charolais (295.00), £1070 370kg Charolais (287.00); A McCammon £1400 385kg Charolais (361.00), £1400 365kg Charolais (385.00), £1400 430kg Charolais (325.00), £1180 380kg Limousin (309.00), £1140 345kg Charolais (330.00), £850 240kg Charolais (354.00); N Dallas £1320 400kg Limousin (328.00), £1130 335kg Charolais (338.00), £1070 340kg Charolais (314.00); S Carberry £1290 410kg Limousin (315.00), £1270 350kg Limousin (361.00), £1230 360kg Limousin (341.00), £1220 395kg Limousin (309.00), £1210 350kg Limousin (345.00), £1210 355kg Limousin (339.00), £1200 360kg Limousin (333.00), £1090 310kg Limousin (350.00), £1030 330kg Limousin (312.00), £1010 330kg Limousin (306.00), £950 325kg Limousin (290.00), £930 325kg Limousin (285.00); T Lester £1220 370kg Limousin (328.00); V Black £950 325kg Limousin (293.00); R J Dickson £860 270kg Charolais (315.00), £810 220kg Charolais (363.00); E McSorley £830 265kg Aberdeen Angus (310.00) and C Kerr £750 255kg Belgian Blue (291.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1010 335kg Charolais (302.00), £1010 310kg Charolais (323.00), £990 300kg Charolais (328.00), £880 290kg Charolais (305.00), £740 255kg Charolais (290.00); W Murray £980 365kg Simmental (268.00); M Mullan £910 295kg Limousin (306.00), £840 280kg Limousin (298.00), £820 295kg Charolais (276.00), £820 295kg Limousin (278.00) and C Kerr £720 255kg Belgian Blue (279.00).

Fat lambs sold to £132 for a pen of 25kg spring lambs presented by J Marshall.

Fat hoggets peaked at £109 23kg.

Fat ewes sold to £127 presented by J Marshall and K McLoughlin.