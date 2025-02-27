Great entry of stock at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to a high of £2550

A great entry of stock in both rings saw prices continue to improve on the week with steers selling to a height of £2550 for a 680kg Limousin (375.00).

While heifers sold to £2270 for a 620kg Charolais (366.00).

Meanwhile fat cows topped at £1860 for a 675kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00).

Once again dropped calves sold briskly to a height of £700 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

While calves sold to £630 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows topped at £1440 for an in calf Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings met a terrific trade to peak at £1760 for 450kg Limousin (391.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1720 for 340kg Limousin (506.00).

Steers

Steer prices continue to sell briskly to peak at £2550 680kg Limousin (375.00) presented by P O’Neill, £2290 610kg Simmental (375.00), £2290 630kg Charolais (364.00), £2280 610kg Charolais (374.00); H Cairns £2470 665kg Limousin (371.00), £2320 655kg Charolais (354.00), £2310 665kg Charolais (347.00), £2200 570kg Limousin (386.00), £2160 595kg Limousin (363.00); W Bloomer £2270 605kg Limousin (375.00), £2200 600kg Limousin (367.00); H Smith £2130 565kg Limousin (377.00), £2010 550kg Aberdeen Angus (366.00), £1690 475kg Aberdeen Angus (356.00); R McMullan £2080 580kg Aberdeen Angus (359.00); W Armstrong £2010 500kg Limousin (402.00), £1760 455kg Limousin (387.00), £1610 415kg Limousin (388.00), £1600 440kg Limousin (364.00), £1545 395kg Charolais (391.00), £1520 355kg Limousin (428.00), £1450 355kg Limousin (355.00) and a Sixmilecross farmer £1430 320kg Limousin (446.00), £1400 370kg Shorthorn (378.00), £1370 375kg Charolais (365.00), £1250 325kg Limousin (385.00).

Heifers

Heifers prices reached a height of £2270 for a 620kg Charolais (366.00) presented by G Rafferty, £2240 590kg Charolais (380.00), £2220 570kg Charolais (390.00), £2180 570kg Charolais (383.00), £2140 555kg Charolais (386.00), £2050 550kg Charolais (373.00); E Greenaway £2240 590kg Charolais (380.00), £2100 570kg Charolais (368.00), £2030 560kg Charolais (363.00), £2000 570kg Charolais (351.00), £1940 550kg Charolais (353.00); T Colbert £2200 565kg Charolais (389.00), £2110 555kg Charolais (380.00), £1950 550kg SHB (355.00), £1860 510kg Limousin (365.00), £1850 525kg Limousin (352.00); D Nelson £2200 565kg Charolais (389.00), £2090 540kg Charolais (387.00); Barrick Hill Farms £1610 425kg Charolais (379.00), £1580 440kg Charolais (360.00), £1480 415kg Charolais (357.00); C Watters £1390 390kg Limousin (356.00) and M Clarke £1390 370kg Charolais (376.00).

Fat cows sold to £1860 for a 675kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00) presented by A Boyd, £1780 565kg Limousin (315.00); G McGlone £1170 625kg Friesian (187.00) and W Clarke £1010 540kg Friesian (187.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £700 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by S Donaghy; C Rollston £630 Belgian Blue bull, £390 Belgian Blue bull, £380 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; M Cush £590 Belgian Blue bull, £550 Belgian Blue bull, £440 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Quinn £585 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls, £545 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Ferguson £580 Belgian Blue bull, £530 Aberdeen Angus bull, £485 Aberdeen Angus bull, £415 Aberdeen Angus bull; B O’Neill £495 Hereford bull, £385 Hereford bull, £370 Hereford bull; E Speers £485 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Douglas £480 Aberdeen Angus bull, £460 Limousin bull; G Mooney £460 Hereford bull; Kennedy Farms £415 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Fields £390 Simmental bull and D Cush £355 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls calves sold from £55 to £220.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £630 for a Limousin presented by an Omagh farmer, £460 Limousin heifer; K Talbot £630 Charolais heifer, £540 Charolais heifer; A Ferguson £550 Belgian Blue heifer, £360 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Eastwood £535 Limousin heifer; E Speers £495 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; E McVeigh £435 Limousin heifer, £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Quinn £425 Belgian Blue heifer; Kennedy Farms £420 Belgian Blue heifer, £320 Hereford heifer and M Cush £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1440 for a incalf Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by J Glendinning, £1400 Aberdeen Angus heifer springing and a Dungannon producer £1360 for a Limousin heifer springing.

Weanlings

A full ring of buyers insured that all classes of stock continue to sell sharply to peak at £1760 for a 450kg Limousin steer (391.00) presented by P McCann, £1510 385kg Limousin (391.00), £1510 395kg Limousin (381.00), £1370 x 2 270kg Limousins; H Rainey £1500 395kg Limousin (377.00); K Maguire £1470 370kg Charolais (397.00); S Carberry £1460 350kg Limousin (416.00), £1400 315kg Limousin (444.00), £1400 370kg Limousin (377.00), £1240 295kg Limousin (416.00), £1210 285kg Limousin (455.00), £1120 245kg Limousin (451.00), £1100 250kg Limousin (436.00), £1090 225kg Limousin (478.00); P Lavery £1430 380kg Limousin (373.00); H Smith £1340 335kg Limousin (396.00) S McCrory £1210 220kg Charolais (548.00), £1170 235kg Charolais (496.00), £1140 245kg Limousin (465.00); A McCrory £1210 230kg Charolais (528.00); S Kelly £1190 270kg Charolais (436.00), £1100 260kg Charolais (423.00), £990 245kg Charolais (399.00); P Johnston £1160 280kg Charolais (416.00), £1040 265kg Charolais (394.00); M McKenna £810 x 2 180kg Limousins (445.00) and S Johnston £800 x 5 175kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (457.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1720 for a 340kg Limousin (506.00) presented by A and M O’Neill, £1450 290kg Limousin (497.00), £1300 290kg Limousin (444.00), £1240 315kg Belgian Blue (392.00); P McCann £1480 325kg Limousin (454.00); A McCrory £1380 360kg Charolais (382.00); S Carberry £1350 320kg Limousin (423.00), £1200 285kg Limousin (423.00), £1180 295kg Limousin (396.00), £940 215kg Limousin (433.00); A Ferguson £1340 310kg Limousin (434.00) and S McCrory £985 220kg Limousin (446.00).

Fat lamb prices peaked at £160 for a pen of 27kg Lambs presented by R Allingham and B McCrory £137 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £162 presented by D Quinn and M Knox £118.

Breeding stock sold to £288 two ewes and four lambs presented by N Topping, £282 two ewes and four lambs, £272 two ewes and four lambs, £268 two ewes and four lambs and £220 two ewes and four lambs.