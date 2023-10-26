Great entry of stock at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £2070 for 795kg

Once again a great entry of stock saw steers sell to £2070 for a 795kg Charolais (260.00).

Heifers peaked at £1580 for a 560kg Charolais (282.00).

Fat cows sold to £1100 for a 620kg Limousin ( 177.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £400 for a Limousin bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £350 Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1720 for Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1240 for a 405kg Charolais male (305.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £920 for a 285kg Limousin (324.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £2070 for a 795kg Charolais (260.00) presented by P Quinn, £1850 695kg Limousin (266.00), £1840 675kg Limousin (273.00), £1780 685kg Limousin (260.00); B Hamill £1760 660kg Charolais (267.00), £1640 630kg Charolais (260.00); E Hackett £1540 560kg Charolais (275.00); J Rafferty £1470 570kg Limousin (259.00); M Donaghy £1390 465kg Limousin (299.00); M Gilmore £1360 455kg Limousin (299.00), £1350 480kg Limousin (281.00), £1240 475kg Limousin (261.00); M Greenaway £1310 510kg Limousin (257.00); T Lockhart £1290 460kg Charolais (280.00) and I Newell £1200 435kg Simmental (276.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1580 for a 560kg Charolais (282.00) presented by J Rafferty, £1340 540kg Stabiliser (248.00); P Curran £1560 570kg Limousin (274.00), £1310 520kg Limousin (252.00); C and M Daly £1560 575kg Charolais (271.00), £1560 595kg Charolais (262.00), £1510 575kg Limousin (263.00), £1440 580kg Charolais (248.00), £1380 555kg Charolais (249.00); C Donnelly £1410 550kg Charolais (256.00); E Hackett £1340 450kg Charolais (298.00); T Colbert £1280 465kg Limousin (275.00), £1110 435kg Charolais (255.00), £970 380kg Charolais (255.00) and J Hackett £1260 475kg Charolais (265.00), £1180 465kg Charolais (254.00).

Fat cows sold to £1100 for a 620kg Limousin (177.00) presented by M Gilmore; D Loane £890 545kg Limousin (163.00).

Dropped caves

A large entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £400 for a Limousin bull presented by E McKernan; E Speers £380 Simmental bull, £330 Simmental bull, £280 Simmental bull; F McNally £380 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £250 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £250 Limousin bull; a Dungannon producer £340 Charolais bull; L McCann £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; J and G Faulkner £305 Belgian Blue bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; W and H Gourley £305 Belgian Blue bull; R Armstrong £290 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £260 Belgian Blue bull; A Ballygawley producer £280 Belgian Blue bull, £270 Belgian Blue bull and D Robinson £265 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £170 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £350 Limousin presented by L McCann, £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; an Armagh farmer £290 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers and E Dallas £250 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1720 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by E Wallace, £1700 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf and S Carberry £1680 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf, £1620 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull, £1620 Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf.

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain strong to peak at £1240 for a 405kg Charolais steer (305.00) presented by J Knipe; S Devine £1050 365kg Limousin (286.00), £900 325kg Limousin (276.00); W and J Lucas £870 285kg Limousin (306.00), £750 265kg Limousin (281.00); J Quinn £870 285kg Charolais (302.00); E Wallace £860 310kg Limousin (277.00), £790 270kg Limousin (294.00), £780 250kg Limousin (308.00), £690 250kg Limousin (277.00); D Scott £850 285kg Limousin (296.00); F and A Donaghy £750 260kg Charolais (289.00) and M McVeigh £740 255kg Limousin (290.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £920 for a 285kg Limousin (324.00) presented by D Scott, £800 295kg Limousin (272.00); A Lucas £830 230kg Limousin (362.00), £700 245kg Limousin (286.00); J Knipe £800 270kg Charolais (297.00); N Dickson £800 x 2 255kg Charolais (311.00), £780 275kg Charolais (281.00), £760 245kg Charolais (306.00), £720 x 2 220kg Charolais (324.00); J Quinn £600 195kg Charolais (308.00) and D Canavan £590 195kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (303.00).

Fat lambs prices saw a slight improvement to peak at £115 for a pen of 23.5kg lambs presented by C Donnelly; C Eastwood £112.50 23.5kg; P Clarke £112 23kg, £104 22.5kg; N McCaul £106 21.5kg; W Dowling £105 22kg and M Anderson £103 21.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £88 presented by A Steel; S Martin £74; N McCaul £68; S Mills £66 and M Maguire £60.