Great show for City of Derry YFC members
Club members persevered at their stand at the show which also took a bit of a twist from last year’s digger handling. The club had a wool toss and balloon guess competition this year. It was much drier inside the home management tent tent were member Eleanor Lowry was placed second with her buns.
The weather didn't stop City of Derry YFC members at the chairman’s challenge where they got even more wet, and came in at second place.
As members dried of again the day was progressing fast at the wool toss competition with two obvious winners making an appearance with Barry McAteer tossing to a whopping six metres and Gemma McCollum to 5.6 metres. The anticipation was on as the club waited for the tug of war to start, there was tight competition in the main arena however it was even better outside the beer tent.
With members placing all over the grounds on the Saturday within the young farmers events City of Derry YFC even had members succeeding in the cattle rings and making it to cow of the year show.
