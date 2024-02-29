Great show of cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, steady trade throughout
Prices as follows
Bullocks
Thomas Alexander £1370/540kg, £1200/470kg, £1200/370kg, £1130/430kg, Kathleen Kelly £1200/370kg, Kenneth Humphreys £1190/450kg, £1140/370kg, £1140/345kg, £1120/370kg, £1070/415kg, Kathleen Kelly £1120/400kg, £940/320kg, £910/300kg, £850/270kg, P Byers £1120/280kg, £860/230kg, Dominic and James O'Hart £890/360kg,£870/350kg, £840/300kg, David Coalter £800/360kg and Richard Brunt £730/300kg, £700/260kg, £670/280kg, £640/270kg, £590/220kg, £540/240kg, £510/200kg.
Heifers
Thomas Alexander £1170/495kg. £1040/450kg, £1000/440kg, £980/440kg, Dominic and James O'Hart £1110/470kg, £850/380kg, £810/370kg, £750/310kg, W Johnston £1070/370kg, £1030/370kg, £950/395kg, P Byers £1020/255kg, £910/240kg, £890/245kg, Thomas Alexander £910/410kg, £900/400kg and Kathleen Kelly £980/300kg.