Great show of cattle at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks selling to £2310/750kg
Bullocks
G McAteer £2310/750kg £2160/670kg £2160/680kg £2090/670kg £2010/710kg £1750/540kg M Coyle £2090/670kg £2050/640kg £2050/630kg £1860/610kg R McAllister £2050/680kg £2020/660kg M Conway £2050/710kg £2020/680kg C Rafferty £1910/960kg S Jones £1850/670kg £1680/620kg £1660/600kg £1640/600kg £1470/560kg £1360/580kg D McCool £1800/680kg £1610/570kg £1520/580kg E Cush £1640/560kg £1400/500kg C McNabb £1600/580kg £1510/590kg £1450/550kg £1340/540kg £1340/540kg £1250/520kg £1210/470kg £1100/470kg K Grimes £1480/530kg £1440/530kg £1370/520kg £1340/470kg £1140/430kg and C Quinn £1470/510kg £1340/500kg.
Heifers
R McAllister £2050/700kg £1860/630kg S Devlin £1960/650kg £1880/620kg £1820/610kg L Gilmore £1660/590kg £1530/520kg E Cush £1520/530kg £1390/490kg H Maxwell £1490/510kg £1460/490kg £1380/460kg W McLaughlin £1440/480kg £1350/520kg £1340/450kg £1300/460kg G Fleming £1360/490kg £1280/450kg £1280/430kg A McElduff £1220/430kg £1030/380kg D McManus £1140/370kg £1070/370kg £1070/400kg £1050/350kg £1050/370kg £1040/310kg T Kerrigan £1100/430kg £1070/400kg £1010/380kg and C Quinn £1080/400kg.
