Great show to mark 75 years of the ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ at Cultra

Susan Starrett, visitor services manager for Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum, said: “Our annual Ferguson Tractor Day is always a popular event and this year, we’re inviting visitors to learn about Harry Ferguson’s ground-breaking innovations and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the legendary Ferguson TE20, one of the world’s most iconic tractors. Farming has long been an important facet of life in Northern Ireland so celebrating our agricultural heroes is really important in ensuring that their legacies live on.”