Great show to mark 75 years of the ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ at Cultra
Last weekend’s Ferguson Tractor Day at the Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum proved a massive success.
The event was held in association with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society.
Visitors got an insight into the legacy of agricultural innovator, Harry Ferguson, and marking 75 years of the ‘Wee Grey Fergie’.
Susan Starrett, visitor services manager for Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum, said: “Our annual Ferguson Tractor Day is always a popular event and this year, we’re inviting visitors to learn about Harry Ferguson’s ground-breaking innovations and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the legendary Ferguson TE20, one of the world’s most iconic tractors. Farming has long been an important facet of life in Northern Ireland so celebrating our agricultural heroes is really important in ensuring that their legacies live on.”
Also on display was a lovingly restored 1960’s Red Massey Ferguson tractor, which is currently on display at the Ulster Transport Museum’s new Museum of Innovation exhibition.