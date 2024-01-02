Great start for a new year at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks selling to £1090 for 320kg
A great start for a new year in Fivemiletown with heifers making 360ppk (£1080/300kg) and bullocks topping 340ppk (£1090/320kg).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
F Trainor £1150/380kg £1150/380kg £1090/320kg £1000/350kg £830/300kg T Kerr £920/360kg £800/300kg £730/270kg A Kerr £820/330kg £800/300kg £760/320kg £670/250kg and A Devine £730/310kg £730/310kg £720/310kg £670/290kg £640/290kg £640/280kg.
Heifers
S Forbes £1140/360kg £1110/320kg £1080/300kg W Johnston £1040/430kg £830/430kg WA Johnston £910/430kg L Clarke £890/360kg F Trainor £860/320kg £800/320kg and A Kerr £540/240kg £520/240kg.