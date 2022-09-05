Great summer sales at Ballymena Market August machinery auction

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,600 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 68%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £13,100 for a Massey Ferguson 6270 1999, outside items selling to £3,250 for a 14ft Ifor Williams Triaxle Cattle/sheep trailer c/w sheep decks and inside items selling to £680 for a cow tail pump.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, September 23 with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, September 12 with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday, September 22.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside machinery and vehicles: £13,100 for a Massey Ferguson 6270 1999, £12,000 for a Kubota KX71-3 2007 digger, £6,500 for a Massey Ferguson 390 4 wheel drive tractor 1988, £6000 for a Case International 995 1990, £5000 for a 1991 Land Rover, £4000 for a Honda 500 quad 2012, £3,000 for a Kubota 5 ton digger 1999, £3,700 for a Case International 585 2WD, £3,300 for a Yamaha Grilly 450 4x4 quad, £3,250 for a 14ft Ifor Williams Triaxle cattle/sheep trailer c/w sheep decks, £3200 for 47ftx30ftx13ft steelwork – complete, £3000 for a Mercedes Cattle Lorry 2001, £3000 for a Kioti Mechron 2200 4x4, £3000 for a 14ft Triaxle Hudson cattle sheep trailer with decks and dividing gates, £3000 for a Rabbi field bird 3m disc harrow, £2500 for a Massey Ferguson 50B Backhoe with buckets, £2300 for a Hedgecutter for 3-6tn digger McConnell, £1900 for 24ft bale trailer with lights working, £1800 for a Ifor Williams 12x6 sheep trailer with decks, £1800 for a 14ft Graham Edwards sheep trailer with decks, £1800 for a Marshall Dung spreader with shaft, £1800 for a Bamford farm trim 435 hedge cutter with shaft.

Inside machinery: £580 for a digital weigh bridge, £280 for a roll of armour cable, £240 for a New Knott 3.5 ton trailer hitch, £240 for a Stihl TS 410, £230 for a Stihl TS 400, £210 for a Post Box, £200 for an Old Cart Wheel, £170 for a Barbeque, £170 for 4 acres of 2018 grass seed HF mix, £160 for a Beehive, £150 for a Log Splitter, £150 for an Old Butchers bike, £150 for a Condor Bench saw, £150 for an Atlas copco jack hammer, £150 for a Rigid 6” pipe bend vice and stand, £150 for a New Husquvarna LC140 2021, £150 for a Complete paslode nail gun IM350 90CT and 2x boxes of nails to suit with gas and batteries, £130 for a Sealy welder, £130 for a Large Tool box, £130 for 5 acres of 2016 grass seed foragemax, £130 for a RCTriban 120 Triathalon carbon fibre K01 road bike, £120 for 3 Tractor lights, £120 for a New long bag sticker with tread, £110 for Alfa laval claw pieces and liners 3 boxes, £110 for a Husqvarna chainsaw 41, £110 for 3 rolls of bale wrap, £110 for a Husqvarna K760 concrete saw, £110 for Husqvarna K770 concrete saw.

