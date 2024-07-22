Sadly, the weather didn’t work in everyone’s favour for the first half of the day but the sun did reappear mid-afternoon.

What a treat it has been to encounter the legendary welcome of hosts, the Turley and O’Connor families, led by the indefatigable Marian whose refreshing and heartwarming hospitality could earn her an award in Miss Congeniality.

It is very, very uplifting to see a family pulling together to bring an event to fruition. This is not just the immediate family who are incredible but the extended family which includes friends, liveries, Instructors, pupils and anyone who has even a tenuous association with Tullymurry.

David, who is now signing autographs, had an incredibly busy schedule as Course Designer, in between filming and teaching. The remarkable change of courses between week one and week two are commendable and a fine tribute to his design skills.

The decoration of the fences was also noteworthy and a credit to the whole Tullymurry team who must have been in training since this time last year.

As always, Northern Region must pay tribute to the incredible volunteers, many of whom (carparkers, call up Stewards, Officials etc) stood out in the rain and still managed to stay smiling and conduct their duties with extreme efficiency. It’s wonderful that their efforts are being recognised and incentivised so very generously by Kim Constable and others.

The winners this week were:

£200 sponsored by Kim Constable – Shantel Lloyd

£50 sponsored by Kim Constable – Maebh McIlduff

Wine sponsored by Ben Foster– Andrew Greer

Wine sponsored by Ben Foster – Aine Lavery

Sincere thanks to absolutely every single person who helped to make the last two events so successful as well as all the competitors who supported these two Northern Region events. It was particularly pleasing to see so many Southern riders.

Jonathan Steele from Riverhill Equestrian and Rider Representative for the Northern Region, had reason to celebrate following a great victory in the Open EI 110 class with Caroline Keatley’s eleven year old Centrestage gelding, Zermatt.

This combination have been tapping at the door for some time but, on this occasion, they led from the outset and finished on their dressage score of 23, almost seven points clear of nearest rival, Steven Smith riding Premier Lara, a seven year old mare owned by Symone Brown who wasn’t at Tullymurry to see the great performance as she was picking up a second placed rosette at National Balmoral in the Amateur Championship.

Another competitor who was having a very busy few days juggling the National Balmoral Championships with his eventing commitments was Cathal Daniels. He had a successful two days at Balmoral and added to his successes by taking a win in the EI 110 class on board. Dr Sarah Hughes’s seven year old gelding, Shannondale Micah with whom he was just out of the placings at last week’s Tullymurry event. This week it was a pillar to post victory, adding nothing to his first phase score of 26 awarded by Coreen Abernethy. Gilford rider, Steven Smith, picked up his second placing of the day, just over five points adrift with Carrickview Calvani, a six year old Ramiro B gelding owned by Karen McKee who was just making his third appearance this year and second at this level.

There were just four starters in the EI 110 J class where Erin McClernon stormed to victory with her mother’s Seapatrick Beachball, a twelve year old Beachball gelding whom Erin began competing at the start of last year.

James Murphy occupied the runner up spot with Kylestone Carrick Prince, his mother’s ten year old gelding by Carrick Diamond Lad who kept both jumping phases clear and added just 5.6 time penalties to Lucinda Webb-Graham’s flatwork mark. James, who has just left school, is currently one of a number of young eventers filming with Game of Thrones. He is passionate about engineering and is searching for an apprenticeship for next year. In the meantime, he is equally passionate about his eventing and plans to step up to EI115 level at the end of the season as he makes the move to Young Riders.

This week’s 110 Amateur result sheet reflects a departure from the norm with Denis Currie having to accept a second placing following the addition of 11.6 time penalties to his first phase leading score with Arodstown Aramis. This paved the way to success for Britt Megahey riding his Centrestage gelding, R Showman. There is a lot of friendly banter and rivalry in this class and that certainly was evident on this occasion.

A newcomer to the Amateur ranks this year is Jaclyn Brackenridge from Bangor who partnered up with Stan & Cindy Cunningham’s appaloosa gelding, Comanche Arrow. They have competed under EI rules on five occasions and, apart from one technical elimination, have never been out of the top six. They led from the outset and this victory was the culmination of a great week which saw them take four wins at the Dressage Ireland NI Summer Festival at Necarne. Ciarrai Rice, no stranger to success, slotted into second place just fractionally behind with Lady J. This is an incredible combination who have never placed lower than third in their last eight outings.

Aaron McCusker’s show jumping track proved influential in the EI 100 P class where a lowered coloured pole proved expensive for Rory Connaughton and Independent Johnny, relegating him to second place and moving Kirsty Greene from Ashbourne into the winning position with Our Girl, a seven year old mare by KL Mac who came 3rd at Kilguilkey International lasr month.

Sixteen year old schoolgirl, Katie Robinson, had a runaway victory in the EI 100J class with her mother’s seven year old bay mare, Ophelia Cruise, maintaining her opening score of 26.3 awarded by Martina McKinley. Aoife Gribben claimed second place on Bronwyn Gribben’s grey gelding, Wildfire.

The main 100 class had over 20 starters and podium centre stage this week was deservedly occupied by Holly Wray riding Helen Anderson’s Tolan R mare, R Diva. This pairing have had a trio of successive second placings at 90 level in the build up to Tullymurry 2 so it was certainly time for celebration with a victory first time out at this level. Lesley Jones took the runner up spot, three points adrift, with Yvonne Pearson’s seven year old gelding Quality Choice.

It was lovely to see Claire Liddle and Ballytim Molly back out joining the ranks of the Amateurs in the 90 class at The Clare after a compulsory break due to injury. The excitement was palpable on both faces again on Saturday, particularly when the results were posted and they claimed the top position, having moved up one place following an uncharacteristic twenty penalties cross country for the early leader, Johanna Herron and Twentypark Emperess. Second place went to Nicola Martin riding her six year old Irish Draft mare, Dundrum Misty Blue.

Ian McCluggage headed a heavily subscribed EI 90 class with the Jan & Lindsay Martin home bred gelding, Meadowspring. They impressed from the outset with a score of 21.5 awarded by Genny Belton which was their completion mark. Sam Forbes and DCS Millhouse Platinum, last week’s winners, took second place and claimed the first of two rosettes going home to their Killyleagh address. Sam’s sister, Katie, soared to the top of the EI90P class with her mother’s pony, Doctor Pepper, finishing on their Corey Mawhinney awarded 27.8.

Second place went to Marian Turley’s fourteen year old granddaughter Emily with her mother, Sarah Turley’s, pony Budore Mystic Legend, who came home less than one point behind. Emily was a very busy girl on Saturday as she took a last minute ride of Martin McCann’s Boyher Cookies N Crème in the EI 90 and came a very credible 9th place out of 27.

Martina McKinley reserved her top marks in the EI 80 class for Gillian Neill from Comber who was competing The Crafty Fox, a six year old gelding by Lancelot whom she bought from the sales as an unbroken four year old and produced herself. This is his first season eventing and represents Gillian’s return to the sport after a twelve year hiatus. Their performance to date certainly augurs well for a successful partnership in the three disciplined sport.

Second place went to Eimear Watson who is a total debutante this year. She attended the Grassroots Information Evening run by the Northern Region in February to get an insight into what was involved and decided to give it a go. At the time she was in the middle of chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer but decided that getting to an event might be the goal that she needed to see her through her medical condition. She said that, by way of preparation, she read The ‘Beginners’ Guide to Eventing’ about four times and took the horse by the reins and the rest is history. Previously, she had competed at some Riding Club activities but has definitely been bitten by the eventing bug. She certainly is a busy lady as mother of two children and a full time job as Ward Manager of an Intensive Care Unit.

What a truly inspirational lady and what a result!

Full Results

EI 110 Open

Jonathan Steele, Zermatt

Steven Smith, Premier Lara

Toni Quail, Wellan summertime

Ralph Robinson, Dermish Chill

Steven Smith, Handsome Starr

Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, R Ballerina

EI 110

Cathal Daniels, Shannondale Micah

Steven Smith, Carrickview Calvani

Steven Smith, Newferry Aga Kann

Abby Coakley, Toome Carrick Jimmy

Rafael Sanctuary, Seychelles Candy

Jonathan Steele, Somerville Springheeled

EI 110 J

Erin McClernon, Seapatrick Beachball

James Murphy, Kylestone Carrick Prince

Shannon Hunter, Lady Lux Dignified

Elsie Barry, Castletown Lad

EI 110 P

Phonsie Wardell, kinamara Bright Star

EI 110 Amateur

Britt Megahey, R Showman

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

Nichola Wray, Dylan

Dean Salmon, Tullymurry Seana

EI 100 Amateur

Jaclyn Brackenridge, Comanche Arrow

Ciarrai Rice, Lady J

Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriarch

Ros Morgan, Vos Surprise

Rachel Williams, Tignabruaich

Samantha Dale, Threeseas

EI 100 P

Kirsty Greene, Our Girl

Rory Connaughton, Independant Johnny

Sarah Gilchrist, Hazeldene Mighty Max

Oliver Kinnear, Rosedale Sandstorm

Anna Boucher-Hayes, Brambles Bartholomew

Eve Lindsay, Arctic Light

EI 100 J

Katie Robinson, Ophelia Cruise

Aoife Gribben, Wildfire

Hannah Groves, BGS Tea or Coffee

Eimhear Donaghy, TMS Freedom

Caitlin Woods, Greygrove Delight

Elsie Barry, Waverley

EI 100

Holly Wray, R Diva

Lesley Jones, Quality Choice

Jonathan Steele, Cosmic Dancer

Holly Wray, Conor

Laura Napier, Burrenhill Jaguar

Casey webb, Newferry Number One

EI 100 T

Sam Hamilton, Yewtree Hill

Maria Carr, Texan Style

Chirag Sherawat, Lates Capri

EI 90 Amateur

Claire Liddle, Ballytrim Molly

Nicola Martin, Dundrum Misty Blue

Katie McKee, Water Paint

Orla Sheehan, Bear With Us

Cieran Greeves, Georgie

Charlotte Moffitt, Chivelar Watchman

EI 90

Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring

Sam Forbes, DCS Millhouse Platinum

Jo Andrews, Lucere

Rebecca Fletcher, Lagans OBOS Premier

Jonathan Steele, Mharla Majestic Lady

Victoria Clarke, Diamond Yeats

EI 90 P

Katie Forbes, Doctor Pepper

Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend

Gracie-Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash

Tilley Tumilty, Barnadown Lad

Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover Star

Isabella Irwin, Molly XX

EI 90 T

Jonathan Hagan, Bubblegum

Johnny Mulligan, Rathdrum Spirit

Casey Webb, Desdemona

Charlotte Glenn, Paddy Maloney

Rowena McCormick, Indigo Rose

Zara Flores-Kinney, Prince Denarii

EI 80

Gillian Neill, The Crafty Fox

Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady

Karina McVeigh, Cococabana

Lucy Ferris, Duncarberry Cascade

Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey Miyake

Amy Louise Clarke, Fire Heart Flash

EI 80 T

Conor. Savage, Gina

Flora Crawford, Inisharoan Orlagh

Abbie Harkness, Moneylagan Dawn

Holly Carville, Tullans Roxy

Katie Forbes and Doctor Pepper fininshed on their dressage score to win Tullymurry's EI90(P) class

Gillian Neill and tThe Crafty Fox clear the final fence to win Tullymurry's EI80 class

Jaclyn Brackenridge and Comanche Arrow had their first EI win in Tullymurry2's EI100(Amateur) section