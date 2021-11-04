Great trade for cattle at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 209p for 840kg @ £1755. Friesian cows to 139p 750kg at £1042 and 670kg at £1634. Beef bullocks to 256p 720kg at £1843 and 700kg at £1792 and to a top per head of £1957 for 840kg. Friesian bullocks to 174p 640kg at £1113.

Beef cows: I Davidson, Larne Lim 840kg £1755 (209), R Nicholson, Monkstown Cha 720kg £1476 (205), S & M Black, Carnlough Bel 680kg £1373 (202), S Hall, Larne, Lim 570kg £1151 (202), M & A Millar, Ballymena Lim 720kg £1454 (202), J C Murphy, Bellaghy Lim 830kg £1660 (200), J H & J N Torrens, Garvagh Sim 870kg £1722 (198), Lim 790kg £1540 (195).

Friesian Cows: A McBurney, Clough 750kg £1042 (139), M Smyth, Cloughmills 670kg £931 (139), A McBurney, Clough 570kg £786 (138), N Trimble & Partners Innishargie Road, 740kg £1021 (138), G Chestnutt, Dervock 580kg £800 (138), McGookin Farming, McCleanstown Farm 650kg £884 (136), N Trimble & Partners 750kg £1012 (135).

Beef Heifers top prices per kg: K McAuley, Broughshane Cha 670kg £1634 (244), R Nicholson, Monkstown Cha 760kg £1801 (237), J Forsythe, Magherafelt Lim 700kg £1638 (234), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Lim 720kg £1670 (232), H Dickey, Ballymena Cha 670kg £1527 (228), Cha 560kg £1264 (226), J H & J N Torrens, Garvagh Lim 520kg £1175 (226), M & A Millar, Ballymena Lim 530kg £1197 (226).

Beef Bullocks top per kg: C McDevitt, Limavady Lim 720kg £1843 (256), E & N Cousley, Magherafelt Lim 700kg £1792 (256), Lim 680kg £1700 (250), A Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 770kg £1917 (249), Cha 730kg £1810 (248), A M Anderson, Saintfield, Cha 760 £1884 (248), Lim 700 £1736 (248), E & N Cousley, Magherafelt Lim 730kg £1810 (248).

Beef Bullocks top per head: J Alexander, Ballygowan Lim 840kg £1957, R Nicholson, Monkstown Cha 790kg £1927, A Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 770kg £1917, A M Anderson, Saintfield Cha 760kg £1884, R Nicholson, Monkstown Bel 760kg £1869, C McDevitt, Limavady Cha 810kg £1854, A Nicholson, Monkstown Bel 760kg £1854 C McDevitt, Limavady Lim 720kg £1843.

Friesian Bullocks: O McKeown, Ballynahinch 40kg £1113 (174), R J Gage, Clough 550kg £946 (172), N McAllister, Glenarm 580kg £922 (159), 590kg £926 (157), 570kg £843 (148), 540kg £799 (148).

50 dairy cows on Friday sold to £2280, leading prices as follows: W G Johnston, Ligoniel Hol hfr £2280, M King Cushendall, Ayr hfr £2220, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Hol hfr £2220, J Ferguson, Straid Fri hfr £2180, Fri hfr £2160, D Maybin, Broughshane Hol hfr £2120, Hol hfr £2060, Hol hfr £2020.

30 suckler cows sold to £2020 for a springing heifer, leading prices as follows: I McCollum, Nutts Corner, Lim hfr in calf £2020, Lim hfr in calf £2000, E Gillan, Ballymena Lim hfr with bull calf £1750, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick, Fkv hfr with

Bull calf £1720, J Sawyers Sixmilecross, Lim hfr in calf £1700, E Gillan, Ballymena Blo hfr with hfr calf £1650, J Sawyers, Sixmilecross Cha hfr in calf £1650, S G Leslie, Claudy Sim hfr in calf £1520.00.

300 dropped calves sold for £680 for bulls, £540 for heifers and Fr bulls to £235,

Bull Calves: R Totten, Lisburn Cha bull £680, Cha bull £670, Cha bull £630, R Millar Ballymena Abe bull £560, R Totten, Lisburn Cha £560, Cha bull, £530, G Devlin, Randalstown Her bull, £490, Shb Bull £480.

Heifer calves: T Simpson, Ederney, Spk hfr £540, local farmer, Fkv hfr £490, W & G Hanna, Ballymoney, Cha hfr £475, H & A Speedy, Randalstown, Her hfr £470, J Adamson, Ballyclare, Sim hfr £465, M Park, Ballymena Cha hfr £455, B Alexander, Ahoghill, Bel hfr £445, W & G Hanna, Ballymoney Cha hfr £445.

Friesian Bulls: D Strange, Ballyclare £235, £235, G Devlin, Randalstown, Hol £180, Hol £155, R Millar, Ballymena Hol £150, S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner, Hol £150.

A great entry of 480 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £830 average for a Lim £540kg at £137 presented by Gareth Hayes, Ballymena. Heifers sold to £820 average for a Lim 300kg @ £1120 offered by B & A McCammon, Larne.

Bullocks 0 – 300kg: B & A McCammon, Magheramorne Lim 270kg £1060, (392), D McKillop, Glenarm Lim 180kg £610 (338), Lim 180kg £610 (338), J McAuley, Ballyclare, Cha 200kg £615 (307), Cha 200kg £615 (307), Cha 210kg £630 (300), Cha 210kg £630 (300), M/S D J & R White Broughshane Cha 250kg £750 (300).

301-350kg: P McCann, Portglenone Lim 320kg £960 (300), G Hayes, Ballymena Lim 330kg £980 (297), M Workman, Kilwaughter Cha 310kg £905 (291), Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Cha 330kg £960 (290), M Workman, Kilwaughter Cha 320kg £930 (290), D Russell, Ballyrobin Road Lim 330kg £950 (287), G Hayes, Ballymena, Lim 350kg £990 (282), F McAllister, Glenarm, Cha 340kg £955 (280).

Over 351kg: Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Cha 390kg £1200 (307), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Lim 360kg £1000 (277), G Hayes, Ballymena Lim 410kg £1070 (261), Lim 540kg £1370 (253), I Hyndman, Maghera Lim 370kg £920 (251), G Hayes, Ballymena Lim 430kg £1070 (248), M Workman, Kilwaughter Cha 370kg £920 (248), M Workman, Kilwaughter Cha 370kg £920 (248).

Heifers 0-300kg: B & A McCammon, Magheramorne Lim 300kg £1120 (373), Lim 280kg £1020 (364), W Dawson, Lisburn Cha 200kg £610 (305), Lowry, Glenavy, Cha 220kg £670 (304) Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Lim 170kg £500 9294), D Millan, Ballymoney Blo 160kg £465 (290), M Workman, Kilwaughter, Cha 250kg £710 (284), T & D McCallion, Portglenone Lim 240kg £680 (283).

301-350kg: I Hyndman, Maghera Lim 310kg £840 (271), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Lim 320kg £830 (259), S Lowry, Glenavy Cha 330kg £840 (254), P McConnell, Ligoniel, Cha 340kg £855 (251), W Dawson, Lisburn Cha 340kg £$840 (247), T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus, Lim 320kg £790 (246), J McAuley, Ballyclare Cha 320kg £770 (240), D Russell, Ballyrobin Road, Cha 350kg £825 (235).

Over 351kg: G Hayes, Ballymena Lim 410kg £1160 (282), Cha 360kg £940 (261), Lim 430kg £1055 (245), H White, Aughafatten Sim 380kg £930 (244), B McCann, Portglenone Lim 380kg £900 (236), I Hyndman, Maghera Lim 380kg £900 (236), H White, Aughafatten, Sim 360kg £840 (233), J McAuley, Ballyclare Cha 360kg £840 (233).

An entry of 1360 sheep in Ballymena on Monday resulted in a sharp trade. Store lambs to £123, ewe lambs to £180, breeders to £200 and rams to 440gns and a Char ped ewe selling to 560gns.

Ewe lambs sold to: Kieran McFadden, Dunloy 1 Bor £180, James Black, Ballycastle 3 KH £150, Kieran McFadden 2 Bor £140, James Black, Ballycastle 10 Char £134, Robert Hunter, Ballygally 8 Mule £129, James Rea, Glenarm 6 Suff £117, Robert Hunter 8 Mule £129, James Rea, Glenarm 6 Suff £117, Robert Hunter, Ballygally 7 Char £117, A Doyle, Castledawson 4 Dor £115, C McLoughlin, Carnlough 11 Mule £114, 10 Mule £112, Robert Hunter 6 Mule £112.

Store lambs sold to: Local farmer 10 Suff £123, James McMillan, Portglenone 3 Tex £114, local farmer 12 Tex £108 B & A McCammon, Magheramourne 19 Tex £107.50, local farmer 10 Mule £107, R Campbell, Templepatrick 14 Char £105.50, James P Carey, Cloughmills 12 Tex £105, local farmer 11 Tex £103, Ian Gibson, B’shane 8 Tex £103, S Fry, Kells 30 Tex £100.

Breeders sold to: Owen O’Kane, Carnlough 5 Swale £200, A Doyle, Castledawson 3 Dor £195, Adrian Dodd, Saintfield 6 Suff £180, A Doyle 1 Dor £175, Adrian Dodd 7 Suff £170, James Blaney, Maghera 7 CB £162, K Travers, Castlederg 6 Suff £160, 5 Suff £160, Adrian Dodd 6 Tex £155, 4 Tex £155, 2 CB £155.

Rams sold to: Owen O’Kane BFL 440gns, BFL 440gns, Graeme Martin Tex 320gns, A & V McFadden, Banbridge Tex 220gns, Tex 210gns, S Thompson, Glenarm 190gns, Peter Boyd, Ballyclare Tex 160gns, S Thompson, Glenarm Suff 160gns.

Around 230 store cattle on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £685 over for a Char 550kg at £1235 offered by A & B Hunter, Antrim. Heifers sold to £650 over for a Lim 540kg at £1190 offered by Teenies farm, B’shane.

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs: D McCormick, Ballycastle Lim 430kg £1020 (237), D Acheson, Hillsborough Char 420kg £990 (235), DH McCourt, Stoneyford Char 500kg £1160 (232), Lim 460kg £1060 (230), D McCormick, Ballycastle Lim 430kg £985 (229), D Acheson, Char 450kg £1030 (228), D McCormick Lim 450kg £1015 (225), A & B Hunter Char 500kg £1120 (224).

501kg and over: A & B Hunter, Antrim Char 550kg £1235 (224), D Acheson, Hillsborough Lim 540kg £1210 (224), Char 570kg £1270 (222), DH McCourt, Lisburn Here 510kg £1130 (221), B Richmond, Cloughmills Lim 550kg £1200 (218), DH McCourt Lim 510kg £1100 (215), JC Prentice, Comber Lim 570kg £1220 (214).

Heifers 0-500kgs: WA Weatherup, Comber Lim 430kg £995 (231), Lim 400kg £900 (225), Lim 480kg £1060 (220), Lim 450kg £990 (220), Char 460kg £990 (215), J Irvine, Carrick Lim 430kg £920 (214), Mrs A Currie, Larne Sim 340kg £710 (208), Sim 370kg £765 (206), J Irvine Blonde 450kg £930 (206).

501kg and over: Teenies farm, B’shane Lim 540kg £1190 (220), Lim 520kg £1140 (219), Felix McKendry, B’shane Char 590kg £1220 (206), Teenies farm Lim 550kg £1135 (206), WJ Hutchinson, Ballyclare Char 540kg £1100 (203), T & S Reid, Crumlin Lim 580kg £1175 (202), Lim 630kg £1220 (193).

An entry of 2950 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a very good trade. Fat lambs sold to 535p for 41 Tex at £112.50 presented by T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin and to a top per head of £124 for 6 Suff 30kg presented by J Stirling, Doagh. Lighter lambs sold to 606p for 15kg at £91 presented by Wm Davison, Broughshane.

Top per kg: T O’Kane, B’shane 41 Tex 21kg £112.50 (535), Stephen Girvan, Dromara 1 Zwa 22.5kg £120 (533), Wm Davidson, B’shane 4 Tex 21kg £112 (533), S Gage, Clough 22 Tex 20.5kg £108.50 (529), R Boyd, Carrick 21 Tex 20.5kg £107.50 (524), Leslie Turtle, B’shane 21 Tex 22kg £114.50 (520), R Simpson, B’shane 9 Tex 20.5kg £106.50 (519), R Taylor, Ballinderry 4 Tex 20.5kg £106.50 (519), James Adair, Kells 10 Tex 21kg £109 (519), John Minford, Parkgate 8 Dor 23kg £119 (517), W Wallace, Ballymena 3 Tex 21.5kg £111 (516), R Davidson, B’shane 12 Tex 22kg £113 (513), MA Turtle, B’shane 18 Tex 20.5kg £105 (512), S McAllister, Glenarm 74 Tex 22.5kg £115 (511), Stephen Girvan, Dromara 2 Zwa 21kg £107 (509), G Millar, Moneymore 35 Tex 21.5kg £109.50 (509).

Top per head: J Stirling, Doagh 6 Suff 30kg £124, 4 Char 28.5kg £123, JD Steede, Ballymena 1 Ham 32.5kg £122, AM Fulton, Cullybackey 10 Tex 26kg £121.50, Ian Gibson, B’shane 14 Tex 26.5kg £121, Victor Rodgers, Cushendun 16 Char 27kg £121, D Waide, Cloughmills 14 Tex 24kg £121, W Knowles, Cloughmills 10 Tex 26kg £121, WJ Shaw, Cloughmills 2 Tex 25kg £121, P Robinson, Moorfields 5 Lleyn 26kg £120, R Irvine, B’shane 11 Tex 24kg £120, S Girvan, Dromara 1 Swa 22.5kg £120, John Minford 18 Dor 27.5kg £120, A Coulter, Doagh 25 CB 24.5kg £120.

Top per kg (light lambs): Wm Davidson, B’shane 1 Tex 15kg £91 (606), W Craig, larne 2 Tex 17.5kg £99 (565), S Davidson, B’shane 6 Tex 18.5kg £104 (562), Wm Davidson 3 Tex 18kg £100 (555), S Davidson 1 Tex 17.5kg £97 (554), J Boyd, Larne 20 Tex 17.5kg £96.50 (551), Joel Patterson, Carrick 14 Tex 19kg £104.50 (550), M Ellis, Ballymena 11 Tex 19kg £104.50 (550).

Fat ewes (203) sold to:

1st Quality

Suff - £150-£183

Tex - £75-£110

CB - £88-£122