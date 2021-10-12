Great trade for Charollais rams at Ballymena

Plenty of buyers resulted in an almost total clearance.

Topping the trade was the Presale Champion, picked out by Judge Graham Foster, a smart January born Dalby Valencia son shown by William Sherrard - Samuel Reid, County Antrim having to go to 1000gns to secure his purchase. The Reserve Champion shown by Derek Bell sold for 750gns, this ram lamb sired by Hollylodge Utopia selling to County Down Breeders John Waddell and son.

The Hollylodge pen claimed the top price in the Shearlings selling a Rhaeadr Prospect son at 820gns. Next up in the Shearlings was a Fegarron ram from the pen of Derek Bell, a Knockin Shop son selling for 720gns. Alistair Moore sold his first prize Shearling at 700gns, this lot an Aldby Tyson son.

Top two Prices at the Charollais Ram sale in Beatties Pedigree Centre went to Linda Cowan from Fivemiletown selling her Ram lambs at 520gns and 500gns.

Seventeen shearlings sold to average 530gns. Sixty Ram lambs averaged 434gns.

The Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep Club would like to thank Mason’s Animal Feeds for their continued sponsorship, Graham Foster for judging and the staff at Ballymena Market for all their help

Show Results:

Shearlings: 1st Alistair Moore, 2nd Derek Bell, 3rd Alistair Moore

First Prize Shearling shown by Alistair Moore with Michael Copeland representing Mason’s Animal Feeds and Judge Graham Foster.

Early Ram Lamb Class: 1st William Sherrard, 2nd Ian Craig, 3rd McConnell Brothers

January Ram Lamb Class: 1st Derek Bell, 2nd Alistair Moore, 3rd David Anderson

Champion: William Sherrard.

Reserve Champion: Derek Bell.

Reserve Champion at the Ballymena Ram Sale with Michael Copeland representing Mason’s Animal Feeds,Graham Foster, Judge and Derek Bell with daughter Leah.