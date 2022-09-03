Great turnout for Bradley’s Corner vintage tractor run
On Sunday, August 21, Bradley’s Corner, Desertmartin, held their third annual vintage tractor run.
By The Newsroom
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:59 pm
This year the support groups that were to benefit from the money raised were F.A.C.T.S and Mid-Ulster Agewell.
The run was well attended with close to 100 vintage tractors turning up, the biggest number to date.
The organisers would like to thank everyone involved who helped make the run happen and to all those who came on the day which was a great success and they look forward now to next year.
