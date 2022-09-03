News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Great turnout for Bradley’s Corner vintage tractor run

On Sunday, August 21, Bradley’s Corner, Desertmartin, held their third annual vintage tractor run.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:59 pm

This year the support groups that were to benefit from  the money raised were F.A.C.T.S and Mid-Ulster Agewell.

The run was well attended with close to 100 vintage tractors turning up, the biggest number to date.

The organisers would like to thank everyone involved who helped make the run happen and to all those who came on the day which was a great success and they look forward now to next year.

1.

Jake Gilmore from Castledawson taking part in the vintage rally on a Super Dexta

Photo Sales

2.

Gerard McGuigan from Draperstown on his Industrial Massey

Photo Sales

3.

Scott Neill from Coagh taking part in the at the Bradley's Corner vintage rally

Photo Sales

4.

The Loughlin family from Castledawson at the Bradley's Corner vintage rally

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4