Great turnout for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks topping at 412ppk

A great turnout of cattle on Monday with a ring full of buyers leaving it a sharp trade with bullocks topping 412ppk and heifers 386ppk.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 6th Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT
Bullocks

H McFarland £1420/520kg £1360/490kg £1210/450kg L McCutcheon £1210/380kg P Byers £1170/320kg £1150/310kg £1140/330kg £1020/290kg £1000/260kg £970/280kg £870/250kg £800/260kg D Foy £1110/380kg P McPhillimy £1060/420kg £1010/360kg £960/310kg J Murray £1020/290kg £900/240kg A Mullarkey £910/250kg £870/310kg and P McCrory £890/280kg £860/270kg £810/250kg.

Heifers

T Andrews £1370/590kg £1250/540kg £1210/540kg £1200/520kg £1070/460kg £1050/450kg £1050/460kg £1050/450kg L McCutcheon £1340/550kg £1210/480kg £1100/400kg M Scallon £1240/480kg D Foy £1090/350kg £990/340kg W Johnston £1040/370kg £1010/420kg £980/390kg H Armstrong £800/300kg A Mullarkey £730/260kg £710/220kg and J Murray £710/220kg £700/220kg.