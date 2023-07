Great turnout for Enniskillen horse and pony show at Castle Irvine

It was the biggest horse show which the show have had to date with over 800 entries and horses and ponies from all over Ireland taking part over the two days.

Results as follows:

Ponies

Ava Stubbs Tullyhill Lucy Diamond at the Enniskillen horse and pony show. Picture: Enniskillen horse and pony show

Class 1

1st Ella Rose Alexander – Edenmore Little Bravado

2nd Willow Sloane – Hushabye Smooth Criminal

3rd Ella Jane Johnston – John

Jenny Lindsay Carnakilly Golden Girl at the Enniskillen horse and pony show. Picture: Enniskillen horse and pony show

Class 2

1st Sophia Martin – Magical Merlin

2nd Alia Fletcher – Caersennog Topaz

3rd Luke Wilson – Tucker

Gweebara Realta at the Enniskillen horse and pony show. Picture: Enniskillen horse and pony show

Class 3

1st Imogen Heap – Edenmore Little Bravado

2nd Elsa Lee – Caerserennog Amethyst

3rd Ella-Jane Johnston – Prince Archie

Ciaran Feldman KBF Paved with the Stars at the Enniskillen horse and pony show. Picture: Enniskillen horse and pony show

Class 4

1st Erin Wardle – First Delilagh

2nd Kjerwstin Chissel – Greendown Rene

3rd Grace Jackson – Hollybush Juno

Class Five

1st Kjerstin Chissel – Greendown Rene

Megan Norton and Lee McFarland at the Enniskillen horse and pony show. Picture: Enniskillen horse and pony show

2nd Tommy Walkfer – Royalview Tara

3rd Pippa McIlduff – Highburren Cameron

Class Seven

1st Louise McLoughlin- Lisnagara Fred

2nd Kayleigh Russell – Finora Surprise

3rd Sophia Campbell – lakeside Rosie

Champion Ridden Pony: - Kjerstin Chissel – Greendown ReneCl

Family Ponies

Class Eight

1st Harry Keys – Clover

2nd Ada McClelland – Pip

3rd Ella Nevin – Blue

Class Nine

1st Kayleigh Russell – Valentine Fulmar

2nd Kjerstin Chissel – Greendown Rene

3rd Harriet Sloane-McCann – Mr Bumble

Class Ten

1st Sophia Martin – Magical Merlin

2nd Tommy Walkfer – Royalview Tara

3rd Luke Wilson – Tucker

Class Eleven

1st Willow Sloane – Prince3

2nd Luke Wilson – Tucker

3rd – Claudia Black – Donnie Darkie

Class Twelve

1st Sarah-Jane Sloane – Louigan Boy

2nd Olivia Elliott – Angel

3rd Karla Crozier – Ballinvoher

Class Twelve (a)

1st Ada McClelland – Pip

2nd Eddi McClelland – Mylestone Lady

3rd Ollie Watson – Millie

Ridden Horses

Class Thirteen

1st Eimear Watson – Gaurlin Lady

2nd Martin Traynor – Freddie

3rd Chris Bogues – Florence Gale

Class Fourteen

1st Hannah Ogle – Casements Cavalier

2nd Wayne Hamilton – Rios Return

Class Fifteen

1st Shane Doyle – Cloonan Matilta

2nd Martin Traynor – Freddie

3rd Lisa Doogan – Cafre Upbeat

Class Sixteen

1st Lisa Talbot – Be Colour Code

2nd Rosemary Traynor – Mac

3rd Kelly Gallagher – Madam Jezz

Class Seventeen

1st Ava Lowry – Randalstown Parcon

2nd Cormac Murtagh – Flossie Happiness

3rd Hannah Ogle – Casemounts Cavalier

Class Eighteen

1st Leslie Jones – Woodvale Firestarter

2nd Shannon Baird – Glenburn Oliver Twist

3rd Megan Burke – Zoega

Class Nineteen

1st Chloe Thompson – Battles Gent

2nd Ellie McDowell – It’s the Kings Speech

3rd Graham Manson – Gortfree Merrie

Class Twenty

1st Martin Traynor – Freddie

2nd Erinn McCusker – Aberllanerch The Captain

Class Twenty-One

1st Shannon Baird – Glenburn Oliver Twist

2nd Ellie McDowell – It’s the Kings Speech

3rd Chloe Thompson – Battles Gent

Class Twenty-Two

1st Rebecca Sheridan – Three Stars

2nd Shannon Magee – Canary Row

3rd Emma Breakey – Impact

Class Twenty-Three

1st Megan Morton – Vazzy

2nd Lee McFarland – Hareth

3rd Oision McCann – Peotic Lord

Class Twenty-Four

1st Ava Lowry – Randalstown Rigby

2nd Shannon Kelly – Beechmount Jim

3rd Sophia Harding – Higginstown Tara

Class Twenty-Five

1st Shauleen Leebody – Cobability Brown

2nd Ava Stubbs – Lady Lola

3rd Chris Bogues – Florence Gale

Class Twenty-Six

1st Amy McKevlin – Drumcahey Joe

2nd Debbie Atwell-Dennis – The Cobbler

3rd Madison O’Kane – Florence

Champion Ridden Horse: Chloe Thompson – Battles Gent

Reserve: Lesley Jones – Woodview Firestarter

Connemaras

Class Twenty-Seven

1st James Naan – Tullana Lisabelle

2nd Liza Taylor – Roscon Blue Jasmine

3rd Jordan Kilgore – Daffitol

Class Twenty-Seven (a)

1st James Naan – Tullana Lisabelle

2nd Jed Moore – Ballydoolagh Heather Mist

3rd Diane Weatherup – Stenbergs Lovely Lorraine

Class Twenty-Eight

1st James Naan – Galoon Mayday

2nd Diane Weatherup – Ballywilderick Champagne on Ice

3rd Jed Moore – Feddans Flyer

Class Twenty-Nine

1st Breege Flanagan – Ardees Lucy

2nd Sharon Mellon – Lisgoole Rose

3rd Anthony Rodgers – April Friday

Class Thirty

1st Philip Morgan – Shanbo Duchess

2nd Anthony Rodgers – Pen Bill

3rd Denver Logan – Lady Irene

Class Thirty-One

1st Jenny Lindsay – Mai Of Deerpark

2nd Korena Byrne – Chieftans Daughter

3rd Penny Campbell – Belmont AbbeyS

Class Thirty-Two

1st Jenny Lindsay – Carnakilly Golden Girl

2nd Martha McDermott – Templerebel Arabella

3rd Pamela Caldwell – Crannaghmore Lady Rebel

Class Thirty-Three

1st Alice Black – Donn Boy

2nd Kaitlin Macrory – Birchill All Star

3rd Jessica Morgan – Belview Heather

Class Thirty-Four

1st Jenny Lindsay – Carnakilly Golden Girl

2nd Colleen Murtagh – Shanaghy Star

3rd Sian McElmurray – Corbally Tilly

Supreme Champion Connemara – Jenny Lindsay – Carnakilly Golden Girl

Reserve Supreme Connemara– James Naan – Tullana Lisabelle

Traditional Cobs

Class Thirty-Five

1st Ann Regan – Dreamer IV

2nd Adele Huddleston – Smasher Jack

Class Thirty-Six

1st Ann Regan – Dreamer IV

Champion Ann Regan – Dreamer IV

Broodmares and Youngstock

Class Thirty-Seven

1st Hurst Show Horses – Tattygare Me Me Me

Class Thirty-Nine

1st James McWeeney – Longstone Ringo

Class Forty

1st Sharon Kelly – Annaghmore Dunkirk

Class Forty-One

1st Lisa Spratt – LS Firecracker

2nd Hurst Show Horses – Tattygare Me Me Me

3rd Peter o’Neill – Brittas Queenie

Champion Youngstock – Sharon Kelly – Annaghmore Dunkirk

Reserve Youngstock – Lisa Spratt – LS Firecracker

Irish Draughts

Class Forty-Two

1st Enda Hamill – Gweebara Realta

2nd Padraig Bohan – Gortfadda Ruby Kingdom

3rd Charmain Kee – Gweebara Genesis

Class Forty-Three

1st Padraig Bohan – Unnamed

2nd Enda Hamill – Gweebara Amie

Class Forty-Four

1st Shauna McCotter- Cloonan Rachel

2nd Leanne Buchannan – Kenaghan prince

Class Forty-Six

1st Leanne Buchannan – Kenaghan Sir David

Champion Irish Draught – Enda Hamil – Gweebara Realta

In Hand

Class Forty-Seven

1st Sam McAteer – Randalstown Rigby

2nd Jenny Richardson – Florence Gale

3rd Lough Melvin Stud – Lough Melvin Apache

Class Forty-Eight

1st Lough Melvin Stud – Lough Melvin Apache

2nd Martin Lynch – Tara Marions Dolly

3rd Debbie Atwell-Dennis – The Cobbler

Class Fifty

1st Debbie Atwell-Dennis – The Cobbler

2nd Ella Doogan – Rookerys Dream

3rd Amy McKevlin – Drumcahey Joe

Class Fifty (a)

Senior

1st Charmain Kee- Gweebara Genesis

2nd Sarah Carlisle – Attona Grey Mist

3rd Megan Treanor – Dermott

Junior

1st Mark Presho – Brookeborough Blondie

2nd Kim McKevlin

3rd Leah Kee McIlwaine – Gweebara Lady Star

Champion In Hand: Sam McAteer – Randalstown Rigsby

Reserve In Hand: Debbie Atwell-Dennis – The Cobbler

Supreme of show

Chloe Thompson – Battles Gent

Reserve Supreme

Enda Hamill – Gweebara Realta

Pony Working Hunter

Class 51

1st Alia Fletcher- Caersonnog Topaz

2nd Sophia Martin – Magical Merlin

3rd Luke Wilson Tucker

Class 52

1st Lily McBride – Chapel Lane Trigger

2nd Erin Wardle – First Delilah

3rd Kayleigh Russell – Finora Surprise

Class 53

1st Lily McBride – Chapel Lane Trigger

2nd Imogen Heap – Edenmore Star

3rd Poppy Smith – Haywards Lasting Impression

Class 54

1st Poppy Smith – Haywards Lasting Impression

2nd Jessica McKernaghan – Abbeydale Beauty

3rd Lily Beatty – Newtown Melody

Class 55

1st Zara Hamilton – Mindy

2nd Kelly Rose-Daly – Castle Madden Eibher

3rd Lucy Currie – High Flying Hughie

Champion Working Hunter Pony: Erin Wardle – First Delilah

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reserve Working Hunter Pony: Lily McBride – Chapel Lane Trigger

Open Working Hunter

Class 56

1st Nicola Martin – Misty

2ndSandra Somerville – Clonhill Genius

3rd Sarah Boer – Just Dusty

4th Victoria Clarke-Mullen – The Emporors Choice

5th Eimer Watson – Gaurlin Lady

Class 57

1st Ciaran Feldman- KBF Paved With Stars

2nd Linnea Larkin – Falduff Addi Lass

3rd Emily Bothwell – Lily

4th Nicola Martin – Misty

5th Lisa Talbot – GHS Freemont

6th Rebecca Boer – Lisbracken Copper

Class 58

1st Linnea Larkin – Falduff Addi Lass

2nd Alexandra Clarke-mullen – Red Curacio

3rd Lesley Jones – Doublemax

4th Lisa Talbot -GHSFremont

5th Victoria Clarke-Mullen – Funtime Frankie

Class 59

1st Ava Stubbs – Tullyhill Lucy Diamond

2nd Lesley Jones – Quality Choice

3rd Shane Doyle – Doyles Romeo

Champion Open Working Hunter: Ciaran Feldman – KBF Paved With Stars

Reserve Open Working Hunter: Ava Stubbs – Tullyhill Lucy Diamond

Second Reserve: Lesley Jones – Quality Choice

Fourth: Victoria Clarke-Mullen Red Curacio

Over 130 entries into the unregistered jumping on the Sunday, plus 60 entries in the dressage on the Saturday and over 30 entries in the dog show also on the Saturday.

Kjerstin Chissel at the Enniskillen horse and pony show. Picture: Enniskillen horse and pony show