Great turnout for Irish Moiled Cattle Society National at Tullamore Show

The quality of the stock presented was superb and every Irish Moiled entered was worthy of a prize.

Tullamore Show & FBD Livestock Show returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

This one-day show never fails to impress. The show field was buzzing from early on, with walkways full, rows and rows of stands, exhibitions, demonstrations and food vans.

The exceptional turnout of livestock especially in the cattle section where cattle chairman Trevor Chadwick was delighted to report that 2022 was to see the largest number of cattle entries.

Michelle congratulated Tullamore Show organisers for all the tremendous work they had put in to make the show such a success and for the hospitality given, thanking the show for their presentation gift for judging.

She also acknowledged and especially thanked the cattle committee and stewards who would have worked so hard in the run up to the show and on show day, keeping everything running smoothly.

Judges’ comments

The first class of the day was the calf class, first place going to a five-month-old bull calf Woodbine Harry owned by James and Ciara White, Co. Wexford. This bull calf in my opinion is what breeders are striving to breed. This promising young bull has all the attributes that would suit either a pedigree or commercial farmer. A lovely soft, fleshy, growthy calf, very clean lines, a good thigh area, great legs and feet, good testicles. He had a lovely broad head full of breed character and a lovely temperament. Everything I would look for when purchasing a bull. Therefore, this young bull calf went on to take Reserve overall supreme breed champion. Second place in the calf class went also to James and Ciara White for their five-month-old heifer calf Woodbine Holly, another fine example of the breed, a very correct well-balanced and well-made heifer.

The bull class was won by Ravelglen Rocky, who is no stranger to the show ring. A hard-working stock bull, in his working clothes after having just come out from a field of forty-five pure bred Irish Moiled cows owned by Killua Castle. He displayed all the attributes of the breed - he was fit, sound, walked with ease around the ring, a bull showing no signs of having to be retired.

In the cow class, it was a very close call between first and second place, but it was the slightly more mature cow with heifer calf at foot who pipped the post. Woodbine Bridie had the perfect balance, very correct, good top line and excellent thigh area with exceptional legs and feet and a great udder.

Second place went to Woodbine Dawn, another exceptionally good cow with a wonderful bull calf at foot, both cows owned by James and Ciara White.

The heifer class was one of the nicest and most impressive classes of the day - the standard was exceptional.

I have often heard judges say “once an animal put its foot into the ring, they knew this would be their overall champion” and this was the case for me. When Beechmount Lizzie 2 owned by Joe Boyce, Co. Limerick, put her foot into the ring she was my automatic class winner, and eventually was crowned overall supreme breed champion. She was as eye-catching as you would want in an Irish Moiled, she oozed breed character, she was fit but not fat and ticked all the boxes of being very correct with a blossoming udder in preparation for calving in November.

It may have been Joe and son Shane’s first time showing Irish Moileds, but they are certainly not amateurs, they had this heifer turned out to perfection in both condition and presentation. Second place in the heifer class went to another new breeder to the Irish Moileds, Killua Castle in Co. Westmeath. They brought out a strong, robust stylish heifer Ravelglen Ramona again a superb example of the breed and who warranted getting an honourable mention in the overall championship.

Third place went to another great bodied and impressive heifer Woodbine Dawn 2 owned by James and Ciara White.

Throughout the day when manning the Society stand it was very evident the huge interest in the Irish Moileds, especially with the new scheme being launched in the Republic of Ireland. The advice given to breeders is to make sure to get your registrations up to date, if you need help, the Society is willing and wanting to help breeders in all three constituencies.

The IMCS will be holding their online timed auction, Magnicient Moilie sale, through H & H from Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 September. The overall supreme champion, Beechmount Lizzie 2 bred by Robert Boyle of Millisle and the honourable mention and second placed heifer, Ravelglen Ramona bred by Brian O’Kane, Martinstown, Ballymena were both purchased in previous online Magnificent Moilie Sales.

This year will be no exception as already there are several elite animals being entered into the sale.

Results

Calf class

1st J & C White – Woodbine Harry; 2nd J & C White - Woodbine Holly.

Bull class

1st Killua Castle - Ravelglen Rocky.

Cow Class

1st J & C White - Woodbine Bridie; 2nd J & C White – Woodbine Dawn.

Heifer Class

1st Joe Boyce – Beechmount Lizzie 2; 2nd Killua Castle – Ravelglen Ramona; 3rd J & C White – Woodbine Dawn 2.

Championship

Overall Champion – Joe Boyce - Beechmount Lizzie 2.

Reserve Overall Champion – J & C White – Woodbine Harry.

Honourable mention – Killua Castle – Ravelglen Ramona.

Breeders Day

Killua Castle situated near Clonmellon, County Westmeath, are kindly hosting an Irish Moiled breeders day on Saturday, 3 September where breeders will get to see first hand how this newly established herd of Irish Moileds is paying its way.

There will be a preview of the ‘Twelve points’ restaurant and shop which will be opening later in the year. Their aim is to feature their own rare and native breeds, which includes their Irish Moiled herd, lamb and venison not forgetting to mention their free-range chicken and eggs.

They will have on display the Killua herd of Irish Moileds as well as batches of Irish Moiled bullocks, giving advice on how they rear and finish their beef.

From a castle to your plate, they are going to be producers of meat fit for a King or Queen