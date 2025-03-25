Great turnout of cattle at Swatragh Mart, cows selling to £2700 per head

Weekly cattle sale: Outstanding trade all round.

Monday 24th March seen a great entry of 150 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a breath taking trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 412p/kg for a Limousin at 500kg (£2060) and to a top of £2700 per head for a Limousin at 740kg (365p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 480p/kg for a Charolais at 296kg (£1420) and to a top of £2250 per head for a Blonde d'Aquitaine at 586kg (384p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Heifers sold to 433p/kg for a Charolais at 436kg (£1890) and to a top of £2240 per head for a Charolais at 546kg (410p/kg).

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 500kg £2060 (412), Swatragh producer, Limousin 740kg £2700 (365), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 450kg £1610 (358), Slaughtneil producer, Simmental 550kg £1830 (333) and Slaughtneil producer, Simmental 550kg £1690 (307).

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, Limousin 238kg £1020 (429), Maghera producer, Limousin 246kg £1000 (407), Draperstown producer, Limousin 252kg £960 (381), Draperstown producer, Saler 292kg £1100 (377) and Draperstown producer, Saler 270kg £1000 (370).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 332kg £1420 (428), Draperstown producer, Simmental 328kg £1400 (427), Dungiven producer, Charolais 302kg £1290 (427), Dunloy producer, Charolais 324kg £1380 (426), Swatragh producer, Limousin 334kg £1390 (416), Dunloy producer, Charolais 344kg £1420 (413), Magherafelt producer, Simmental 368kg £1500 (408), Dungiven producer, Charolais 330kg £1330 (403), Garvagh producer, Limousin 398kg £1580 (397), Dunloy producer, Charolais 350kg £1390 (397), Draperstown producer, Simmental 314kg £1230 (392) and Magherafelt producer, Simmental 396kg £1550 (391).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 436kg £1890 (433), Swatragh producer, Limousin 466kg £1930 (414), Magherafelt producer, Simmental 406kg £1670 (411), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 466kg £1890 (406), Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue 444kg £1780 (401), Maghera producer, Charolais 436kg £1730 (397), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 462kg £1810 (392), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 470kg £1840 (391), Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue 402kg £1560 (388) and Maghera producer, Charolais 460kg £1750 (380).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 508kg £2090 (411), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 546kg £2240 (410), Maghera producer, Limousin 546kg £2160 (396) and Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 502kg £1720 (343).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Dunloy producer, Charolais 296kg £1420 (480), Cookstown producer, Charolais 210kg £950 (452), Cookstown producer, Charolais 242kg £1090 (450), Draperstown producer, Saler 252kg £1070 (425), Cookstown producer, Charolais 284kg £1190 (419), Draperstown producer, Limousin 292kg £1210 (414), Maghera producer, Limousin 280kg £1150 (411), Garvagh producer, Limousin 274kg £1100 (401) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 284kg £1120 (394).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Tobermore producer, Limousin 372kg £1690 (454), Maghera producer, Limousin 372kg £1650 (444), Garvagh producer, Limousin 320kg £1420 (444), Garvagh producer, Limousin 300kg £1330 (443), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 340kg £1500 (441), Dunloy producer, Charolais 348kg £1530 (440), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 356kg £1500 (421), Garvagh producer, Limousin 346kg £1440 (416), Maghera producer, Simmental 300kg £1240 (413), Maghera producer, Limousin 346kg £1420 (410), Swatragh producer, Limousin 366kg £1490 (407), Tobermore producer, Limousin 390kg £1580 (405), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 328kg £1330 (405) and Draperstown producer, Simmental 360kg £1440 (400).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 478kg £2080 (435), Maghera producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg £2060 (429), Maghera producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 488kg £2080 (426), Tobermore producer, Limousin 492kg £2070 (421) and Maghera producer, Charolais 488kg £1950 (400).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 510kg £2160 (424), Maghera producer, Limousin 530kg £2220 (419), Maghera producer, Limousin 504kg £2050 (407), Maghera producer, Limousin 518kg £2100 (405), Maghera producer, Charolais 538kg £2100 (390) and Maghera producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 586kg £2250 (384).

Weekly sheep sale: A smaller entry of 700 sheep was presented for sale on Saturday 22nd March at Swatragh which resulted in a steady trade with 550 lambs and 150 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £160 and to a top of 700p/kg for 2 lambs at 20kg into £140.

Fat ewes to a top of £305 for 1 ewe and fat rams to a top of £230 with many more lots reaching super prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 29th March - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

More sheep required to meet demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Plumbridge producer, 14 hoggets 25.4kg £152.50 (600), Coleraine producer, 14 hoggets 25.3kg £148 (585), Claudy producer, 14 hoggets 25.9kg £149.50 (577), Kilrea producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £149 (573), Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 25kg £141.50 (566), Carrickfergus producer, 3 hoggets 25.7kg £145 (564), Garvagh producer, 26 hoggets 27.7kg £155.50 (561), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 26kg £146 (562), Castlerock producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £145.50 (560), Kilrea producer, 25 hoggets 27.2kg £151.50 (557), Garvagh producer 2 hoggets 26kg £144.50 (556), Kilrea producer 1 hogget 28kg £155 (554), Plumbridge producer, 1 hogget 26kg £144 (554) and Garvagh producer 26 hoggets 28.1kg £155.50 (553).

Mid weight hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 3 hoggets 21.7kg £138.50 (638), Cookstown producer, 21 hoggets 21.4kg £136 (636), Dungannon producer 8 hoggets 22.5kg £143 (636), Carrickfergus producer, 5 hoggets 21.4kg £135.50 (633), Castlerock producer, 1 hogget 22kg £139 (632), Castledawson producer, 10 hoggets 22.7kg £143 (630), Stewartstown producer, 12 hoggets 23.8kg £148.50 (624), Coleraine producer, 3 hoggets 22kg £137.50 (625), Limavady producer, 1 hogget 21kg £130 (619), Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 23.5kg £144 (613) and Maghera producer, 3 hoggets 21.3kg £130 (610).

Light weight hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 20kg £140 (700), Stewartstown producer 3 hoggets 18kg £118 (656), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 20kg £130 (650), Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets 19.3kg £124 (642), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 20kg £128 (640), Plumbridge producer, 15 hoggets 19.5kg £125 (641), Claudy producer, 2 hoggets 19kg £119 (626), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 20kg £123.50 (618) and Limavady producer, 4 hoggets 20.8kg £128 (615).

Fat ewes

Maghera producer, 1 ewe £305, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £290, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £254, Garvagh producer, 4 ewes £246, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £228, Kilrea producer, 31ewe £224, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £224, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £222, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe £222, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £220, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £218, Kilrea producer, 2 ewes £216, Claudy producer, 4 ewes £216, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £212, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £210, Limavady producer, 6 ewes £208, Kilrea producer, 3 ewes £206 and Castledawson producer, 4 ewes £200.

Fat rams

Cookstown producer, 1 ram £230, Claudy producer, 1 ram £186, Ballymoney producer, 1 ram £158, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £150, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £144 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £142.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 20th March saw a good entry of over 500 breeding sheep and resulted in an outstanding trade. Outfits reached a top of £405 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reached £300 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.

In-lamb ewes to a top of £205 and pet lambs to £36.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Pet lambs

Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £36, Cookstown producer, 1 lamb £36, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £36, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £32, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £30 and Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £30.

In-lamb ewes

Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £205, Castledawson producer, 2 ewes £202, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe £200, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe £178, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £160, Draperstown producer, 4 ewes £158, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe £150, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe £145 and Carnlough producer, 5 ewes £135.

Ewes with twins at foot

Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £405, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £385, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £380, Claudy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £375, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £375, Ballymena producer, 5 ewes and 10 lambs £370, Ballymena producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £368, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Ballymena producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £362, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £355, Ardboe producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £345, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £342, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340 and Carrickfergus producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340.

Ewes with singles at foot

Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £290, Claudy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £275, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £272, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £262, Dunloy producer 1 ewe and 1 lamb £262 and Ballymena producer 1 ewe and 1 lamb £260.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.