Green Acre Marketing welcomes Shóna McGailey as Marketing Campaign Manager
A native of Waterford City, Shóna has joined Green Acre as the 10th anniversary of the company’s foundation approaches.
Shóna is a Business Studies (Honours) degree holder from Waterford Institute of Technology (now SETU) and has an impressive portfolio in positions across marketing and project management.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Given my academic and professional background in marketing, including an e-commerce role with Ardkeen Quality Food Stores, moving into a marketing brief with Green Acre felt like the right fit for me,” said Shóna.
“It’s a highly reputable company which has established its own niche within the competitive and expanding agribusiness sector over the past decade. And I am really looking forward to developing my own relationship with a progressive client base which has proven so receptive to the Green Acre message since 2013.”
According to Green Acre Managing Director Aileen Barron: “Shóna’s arrival on our team is the latest in a series of appointments which has underlined our commitment to the promotion and development of our brand.
“No-one in the marketing and agribusiness sphere can afford to stand still. You’ve got to remain open to fresh perspectives and new ideas and I’m confident that Shóna will bring all of that and much more besides as the newest addition to the Green Acre Marketing team.”