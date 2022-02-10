Green light for popular Farm Machinery Shows

As the one-stop shows for 2022, with new features and new exhibitors, can you afford to miss out?

Reasons why the Spring Farm Shows are Ireland’s leading...

1. The Spring Farm Machinery group are one of the longest running trade shows in Ireland. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022, it is a proven success story.

2. THE place to source the very latest products. With 1000’s of products all under the one roof at each venue this is your chance to spot the next big thing in the industry and stay ahead of the competition.

3. Grow your business. Connect with suppliers, catch up with peers and make valuable contacts as the whole industry comes together across all three events.

4. The SFM Shows will be one of the first major meeting places for the machinery and agricultural industries following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Setting the stage for what is to be the most important and most exciting shows to date, the shows are brimming with fresh new names, exciting new features and packed schedules - you don’t want to miss out!

The first event will take place in the prestigious Eikon Exhibition Centre ideally located just off the M1 in Balmoral Park, Co Antrim on the 23rd and 24th February, followed on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd March in the Cavan Equestrian Centre, Co Cavan and the final 2022 show will take place in the established Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th March.

Open daily 12 noon until 10pm with tickets available to purchase at the door upon arrival.

Free car parking facilities onsite and all of the indoor halls are fully heated. With hot food, drinks and snacks available, everything you could need to enjoy the show is catered for.