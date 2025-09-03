Greenmount student reunion for class of 1985

Did you complete a course at Greenmount Campus in 1985? The Greenmount Association, the organisation for past students of the then Greenmount College, is looking forward to welcoming back students.

Were you, or do you know someone who was part of the community of agriculture and horticulture students at Greenmount Campus?

If so, it’s time to dust off the boots, dig out those old photos, and join us for a reunion event that celebrates the legacy of learning, friendship, and growth that began 40 years ago.

This year’s reunion invites those who studied Agriculture and Horticulture, 40 years ago to reconnect with each other on Friday 26 September 2025.

Patrick Fee and Robert Edwards, past Greenmount students, are planning the Greenmount Association’s 40 year anniversary reunion for the Class of 1985 on Friday 26 September at CAFRE Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

This annual celebration allows former students to reminisce with the chance to see how the campus has evolved over the years.

The reunion event will begin at 10.30am with a welcome and update from the CAFRE Director.

Attendees will enjoy campus tours, lunch in the Manor Restaurant, followed by visits to the Horticulture Centre, Walled Garden, Machinery and Buildings Centre, and Dairy Centre, concluding with afternoon tea in the Victor Woods Room.

Whether you went on to work in an agriculture or horticulture business, or simply carry the spirit of Greenmount with you, your presence will make this event truly special.

We encourage past students to spread the word and reconnect with classmates.

Those planning to attend should register by Friday, 12 September 2025 by emailing: [email protected].

For more information, visit the events section of: www.cafre.ac.uk Friday 26 September is set to be a memorable day for the Greenmount Class of ’85!