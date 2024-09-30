Greenogue Flock Sale Leader at 1300gns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday 21st September saw the NI Texel Breeders Club host their annual Show and Sale at Beatties Livestock Sales, kindly judged by Emily Browne, Drumeagle Flock.

Kicking off the judging with the Shearling Ram class Ms Browne choose her first place and Champion and second place Shearling rams from Andrew Follis’s Greenogue Flock. They are Craighead Eyecatcher sons and out of the same dam, a Sportsmans Cannon Ball ewe. These later sold for 1300gns and 780gns respectively.

Choosing her first place in the line-up of Ram Lambs was again from Andrew Follis’s pen. This time a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son and out of the same dam as the prize winning shearling rams. He later sold for 900gns. Taking second place and later Ms Browne’s Reserve Champion was Michael Cunningham’s Aughnacullion exhibit. This home bred lamb is out of Granite a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son out of a Mullan Eagle Eye son which sold for 700gns. Mark Patterson claimed third place with Alderview Hideout, a Lakeview Goliath son out of a Kingspark Dynamite dam which later moved home for 800gns.

Show Results:

Sale Leader and Champion Shearling Ram from Andrew Follis Greenogue Flock

Shearling Ram Class

1. Andrew Follis Greenogue Flock

2. Andrew Follis Greenogue Flock

Ram Lamb Class

Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion Flock Takes Reserve Champion

1 Andrew Follis Greenogue

2. Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion

3 Mark Patterson Alderview

4 Stewart Ferris Bellefield

5 Daniel Murray Kildan

6 Jacob Henry Federnagh

Champion: Andrew Follis with Shearling Ram

Reserve: Michael Cunningham with Ram Lamb

Other Leading Prices

S McBride 500gns

S Ferris 500gns; 500gns

A Follis 600gns

J Browne 520gns

D Murray 600gns

A Fyffe 550gns; 520gns; 580gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin on 11th October and Ballymena on 14th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.