Greer was ‘devoted to industry’

Mr McCollum, pictured, who passed away peacefully last month, was awarded an OBE in 1997 for his services to agriculture.

Farmers for Action have paid a fitting tribute to Mr McCollum, who started out life with his parents and three sisters at their farm at Foyleview in Greysteel.

“Greer was still at Foyle College when the family left Greysteel and moved to Drumcroon House Farm near Coleraine in 1956, where Greer and his father started farming their new farm with an acre for everyday in the year,” a Farmers for Action spokesperson said.

“Their enterprises were cereals, beef, sheep, pigs and potatoes. For many decades now, the farm’s focus is on cereals, beef and sheep.

“Greer completed his studies at Coleraine Academical Institution - in later years he would hold a position on the Board of Governors.

“After CAI, he completed his education at Greenmount Agricultural College successfully, soon after to meet his wife Rosemary of 58 years.

“In 1962, Greer was like many other farmers across Northern Ireland who lost their complete harvest due to a severe storm just as the grain had ripened. He described this as ‘one of the worst days of his career.’

“As time passed, Greer went on to prove just how good a farmer he was by his careful attention to detail of every enterprise, while maintaining his farm in excellent condition.

“He had a great eye for quality cattle and kept the very best.”

They continued: “Along the way, Greer began a new part of his life with his involvement in the UFU, beginning at the local branch of Macosquin where he became secretary.

“He also served as chairman of the Beef and Lamb Committee and vice-chairman of the Seeds and Cereals Committee, as well as becoming group chairman of the County Londonderry UFU group.

“In 1979-1980, Greer served as president of the Greenmount Association, then later in an advisory capacity, and was also president of the UFU (1996-1997).

“In 1997 he was to win the Telegraph Cup.

“Meanwhile, he found time to also serve on the Livestock and Meat Commission board 2003-2009.”

Mr McCollum’s devotion to the industry gained him an OBE in 1997 for his services to Agriculture.

The spokesperson added: “His passion, enthusiasm and dedication for agriculture during his time in the industry has been immense, in particular his time as president, which concurred with the outbreak of BSE across these islands. This landed Greer a workload over and above the call of duty, which he stepped up to!

“Greer always had a word for everyone he met and was a patient listener. His cheery smile endeared him to the whole world. He had a deep faith and was a devout member of Ballylagan Reformed Presbyterian Church, where his work and dedication were greatly appreciated.

“In 1999, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which he suffered with great courage and dignity.

“He carried on working as best he could until he was no longer able in the last couple of years.

“The nursing and wonderful patience of his loving wife Rosemary and his family was a source of great comfort to him and eased his suffering.