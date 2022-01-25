Gressingham Foods launches 2022 apprenticeship scheme

Maurice and Miriam Buchanan moved from Northern Ireland to Suffolk where they established the family-run business, which now operates farms across the country.

Gressingham Foods is already anticipating 70 apprentices will start in January, but is keen to expand its offer to those looking towards a career in farming and food production.

In addition to being able to offer a Level 2 Butcher apprenticeship, Gressingham Foods is also offering Level 2 Food and Drink Process Operative, Level 2 Warehouse Operative and Level 2 Poultry Worker apprenticeships.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those aspiring to complete an apprenticeship, but without English as a first language, the business has partnered with the College of West Anglia to provide training in English and maths. Those completing the training will be able to secure an ESOL qualification and can then be enrolled onto an apprenticeship with the business.

The business produces a range of high-quality Red Tractor assured meat products, including duck, goose, guinea fowl and poussin.

Speaking about the apprenticeship, Carrie Barrett, learning and development manager at Gressingham Foods, said: “We are committed to upskilling our existing employees and offering excellent apprenticeship opportunities to people across the community who want to secure skills that will help them forge a career in farming and food production.

“As a business, we want to deliver the very best opportunities through our apprenticeships.

“That’s why we really invest in our apprentices, be that through funding driving lessons, purchasing bicycles to help them travel to work or through providing them with laptops to aid their studies.

“We also take the time to sit down with our apprentices to produce comprehensive personal development plans for them and can provide access to a specialist life coach as well.

“We want to help our people develop both professionally and personally and everything we do through our apprenticeship scheme is geared towards that aim.”

Gressingham Foods is also looking to take on young adults aged between 16 and 24 who are out of work through the Department for Work and Pension’s Kickstart programme.

The Kickstart programme provides funding incentives to businesses who take on young adults through the scheme.

Gressingham Foods has 30 places available and is able to offer places until 31 March 2022.

The business is committed to investing all the Kickstart scheme funding it receives into providing comprehensive training and development opportunities for young adults who join through the programme.