Group is gearing up for charity tractor run

Following the successful 2019 charity run organised by Ballinrees Cultural and Community Group it was decided to make this an annual event, but Covid 19 put paid to this in 2020

Following some easement in Covid restrictions the group have decided to run the charity tractor run this year.

The run is organised for Saturday 11th September at Ballinrees and both vintage and modern tractors will be made very welcome, registration in the field from 10.00am.

The group appreciates that many charities have been underfunded in the past year and a half due to the Covid restrictions, so they felt that there is now an opportunity with restrictions being somewhat eased to help charities.

The chosen charities this year are Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the Drew Nelson Appeal, and both like many charities are very worthy of support.

Entry fee will be £15 which includes free burger for the drivers, burgers etc will be available for spectators in the field as tractors return.

The event will be led off by the vintage tractors at 11.00am followed by the modern.

The route chosen will give the drivers an interesting view of the countryside, and even a glimpse of the sea on the North Coast, commencing at Ballinrees from there to Ballinrees Lane, Ballystrone oad, Dunhill Road, Ringrash Road, Blakes Road,Quilly Road, through the village of Articlave to Dunboe Road,Ballywoodock Road, Glebe Road, Knocknougher Road, Sconce Road, Dunboe Road and Windyhill Road back to starting point.