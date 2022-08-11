Growing concern over welfare of missing 16-year-old

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager, 16-year-old Amira Shamseldin, from Killyleagh.

By Ruth Rodgers
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:01 pm

Amira was last seen yesterday morning, Wednesday 10th August, in Killyleagh, Co Down, at around 8.20am.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 10 ins in height, of slim build, with long dark hair tied in a ponytail.

She was dressed in white Air Max trainers, black leggings, a black t-shirt, and had a black jumper tied around her waist.

Amira Shamseldin.

Most Popular

She was also carrying a tie-dyed back pack.

If you have any information in relation to Amira’s whereabouts, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 687 of 10/08/22.

Police