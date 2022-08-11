Growing concern over welfare of missing 16-year-old

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amira was last seen yesterday morning, Wednesday 10th August, in Killyleagh, Co Down, at around 8.20am.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 10 ins in height, of slim build, with long dark hair tied in a ponytail.

She was dressed in white Air Max trainers, black leggings, a black t-shirt, and had a black jumper tied around her waist.

Amira Shamseldin.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was also carrying a tie-dyed back pack.