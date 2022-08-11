Growing concern over welfare of missing 16-year-old

Amira was last seen yesterday morning, Wednesday 10th August, in Killyleagh, Co Down, at around 8.20am.
She is described as being approximately 5ft 10 ins in height, of slim build, with long dark hair tied in a ponytail.
She was dressed in white Air Max trainers, black leggings, a black t-shirt, and had a black jumper tied around her waist.
She was also carrying a tie-dyed back pack.
If you have any information in relation to Amira’s whereabouts, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 687 of 10/08/22.