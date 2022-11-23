The land lies within a ring-fence and extends to about 84 acres in total.

It includes productive tillage land laid out in three principal fields of a suitable size for modern machinery.

There are several smaller paddocks conveniently suited for the stable yards which are enclosed by stud-fencing.

Features of Dyann House include stained glass windows, cornicing, wood-burning stoves, architraves, ceiling roses, double glazing, wood floors and decorative fireplaces.

In addition to the farmland is a substantial fishing lake and mature woodland which are a haven for a variety of wildlife and provide opportunities for conservation and biodiversity. One paddock includes a small duck pond.

The equestrian facilities are a key feature of the property and include two stable yards with 18 stables and tack rooms. Within one yard is a barn which provides useful general purpose storage and includes a secure store.There is a fenced lunging ring with an all-weather surface, a sand arena, an eight-horse walker and a seven-furlong gallop which surrounds the lake.

Dyann House includes well laid out accommodation over three floors. A sitting room leads to the spacious kitchen which features a Belfast sink and Aga. The kitchen/breakfast room gives access to a back hall which leads into a self-contained annex containing a boot room, storage and a kitchen/living room.

The equestrian facilities are a key feature of the property and include two stable yards with 18 stables and tack rooms.

Situated immediately to the east of Dyann House is a U-shaped courtyard. The wing adjacent to the house includes a pair of semi-detached self-contained apartments, each comprising one bedroom. The remaining two wings comprise stables and a further self-contained apartment laid out on the first floor with two bedrooms.

James Butler, Savills property agent, comments: “Dyann House is a spectacular property with a diverse range of assets and amenity, including a fine country house, additional self-contained residential accommodation, formal gardens, well-maintained equestrian facilities and ring-fenced productive farmland.”

You can find out more about Dyann House here, or contact James Butler on Tel. + 353 (0) 1 618 1300.

The land lies within a ring-fence and extends to about 84 acres in total.

Constructed in 1982, Dyann House is a magnificent country home.

A sitting room leads to the spacious kitchen which features a Belfast sink and Aga.

Dyann House includes well laid out accommodation over three floors.

The garden includes lawns, a magnificent pair of ornamental ponds.

