GWCT awarded £20k grant from Lycetts and Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Award

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has been awarded a £20,000 grant from rural insurance broker Lycetts for its work with Environmental Farmers Group, as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will help the group create a mechanism for farmers to access income from voluntary nature markets, empowering them to adopt sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the farming community.

This donation – part of a £500,000 fund in this year’s Movement for Good initiative – will further the Environmental Farmers Group’s mission to align agricultural efforts with environmental stewardship, fostering a balance between productive farming and conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the last decade GWCT has specialised in helping farmers work collaboratively to create good environmental outcomes at scale,” said Teresa Dent CBE, chief executive of GWCT.

GWCT chief executive Teresa Dent CBE and EFG chair Rob Shepherd

“The Movement for Good Award will enable the Trust to help EFG farmers access emerging natural capital markets to finance the landscape-scale conservation needed to restore the UK’s biodiversity and river catchments.”

The Movement for Good Awards will distribute more than £1 million to charities across the UK, helping them make a tangible impact on their communities.

More than 1,000 charities applied for funding across a range of sectors, including education and skills, rural and community development, heritage, arts, and the environment. The awards were evaluated based on their impact, effectiveness, sustainability, innovation, and care and compassion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Knowles, sales and marketing director at Lycetts, said: “The GWCT and EFG’s work in supporting sustainable farming practices and promoting conservation is incredibly important. We hope this grant will enable them to continue their fantastic efforts to help farmers and the environment thrive.”

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, added: “We understand the importance of longer-term funding for charities, especially when trying to bring ambitious new ideas to life and get larger transformative projects off the ground.

“Through our large grants, we are actively championing innovation, giving charities the backing they need to propel their plans forward and turn creative ideas into practical solutions that benefit society.

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Movement for Good Awards large grants provide charities with flexible funding that can be used within three years and for a blend of project and core funding costs.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.