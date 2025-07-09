GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count shows farmer-led conservation is working

The results of this year’s GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count (BFBC) point clearly to the success of agri-environment schemes such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) and make a strong case for government continuing to invest in farmer-led conservation, in order to meet nature recovery targets.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 Big Farmland Bird Count was launched on 7 February by farmer and TV personality Adam Henson on his Cotswold Farm in Gloucestershire.

Run by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) since 2014, and sponsored by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), the BFBC encourages farmers and land owners to go out and count the species and number of birds on their land during a two-week window in February every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2025 BFBC a total of 358,913 birds, belonging to 125 species, were recorded across 699,869 acres (283,227 hectares) of farmland by 1,369 farmers, land managers or their helpers.

Numbers of red-listed fieldfares recorded during the BFBC 2025 were down by 52%

There were notable decreases in sightings of some species, including red-listed fieldfares which were down 52%, long-tailed tits which were down 27%, and curlew with a 25% drop, year-on-year. On a positive note, recordings of red-listed common gulls were up 112% and sightings of amber-listed kestrels had increased by 182%.

In total 145,681 red-listed birds were counted including 26 different species. Of these the most abundant were starling, lapwing, common gull, linnet and fieldfare.

Andrew Goodall, a bird expert and enthusiast, who helps farmers in East Anglia with their surveys, and carried out 32 counts this year – more than two a day and a record-number for any BFBC participant.

Grass fields – a hotspot for birds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Big Farmland Bird Count was launched on 7 February by farmer and TV personality Adam Henson on his Cotswold Farm in Gloucestershire

Taking part in the launch at Adam’s Cotswold Farm Park, Andrew counted the birds he saw on the day. It was the first time Adam and the Cotswold Park Farm have taken part in the BFBC.

Andrew said: “We walked through a variety of habitats including arable, hedgerows, scrub and grassland. Stopping and listening to presentations enroute did allow me the opportunity to scan the fields and bushes for birds.

“It was pleasing to count about 20 Redwing flitting through the bushes in search of food. These birds like their cousins, the Fieldfare visit us from Scandinavia for the winter. Redwing will feed on grassland, also woodland and under scrub in the leaf litter, so untidy areas are great for these beautiful thrushes.

“The grass fields seemed to be a hotspot for birds on Adam’s farm. Sheep were grazing and in with them was a large flock of starlings, about 120 birds, also feeding with 30 Fieldfare. What was more pleasing was a mixed feeding flock of Lapwing and Golden Plover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Big Farmland Bird Count was launched on 7 February by farmer and TV personality Adam Henson on his Cotswold Farm in Gloucestershire

“No rarities were noted on the walk, but it isn’t about the rare, as so much can be learned from watching common birds and of course the count provides a valuable opportunity to take a snapshot of what is on your farm in February each year.”

Of the 1,369 farms where counts took place this year, 65% were in agri-environment schemes, and nearly half undertook supplementary feeding of birds in winter and many had planted wild bird seed mixes on their land to provide food, both of which are options in SFI.

Need to show schemes offer 'value for money'

The GWCT’s director of advisory and education Roger Draycott said that confirmation in the Chancellor’s Spending Review that funding for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) had been secured until 2029 was critical to UK nature recovery.

Goldfinch feeding on chicory seeds. c.Alex Keeble, GWCT

He added: “Of immediate concern are the several thousand Countryside Stewardship agreements that expire on 31 December - thousands of hectares of valuable habitat could be lost unless government provides urgent reassurance to these farms that SFI will be available to them next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To ensure further investment beyond that, we need to demonstrate as a sector that these schemes are delivering value for public money. One of the ways farmers can do this is by taking part in the annual BFBC.”

“We were delighted by the number of farmers across the UK who entered the BFBC this year demonstrating a strong engagement with the wildlife on their farms. Our farmland birds continue to decline nationally and we will only reverse that trend if farmers, who manage 72% of the UK’s countryside, are encouraged and properly funded to implement conservation measures on their land.

“Many of the options in the SFI are based on GWCT science. They are well-funded and well designed to fit in around modern farming systems and I would encourage farmers to apply for the scheme when it reopens.”

Wales

In Wales, 34 farmers and land managers counted a total of 4,565 birds, belonging to 81 species, across 14,152 acres (5,727 hectares) of farmland. The most abundant species spotted were starling, jackdaw, house sparrow, wood pigeon and robin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplementary feeding at the Allerton Project, the GWCT's demonstration farm in Leicestershire. c.Alex Keeble, GWCT

In total 1,784 red-listed birds were recorded, belonging to 16 different species. Of these the most abundant was starling.

Of the 34 farms where counts took place this year, 14% were in agri-environment schemes, and 45% undertook supplementary feeding of birds in winter and many had planted wild bird seed mixes on their land to provide food.

Scotland

In Scotland, 72 farmers and land managers counted a total of 13,345 birds, belonging to 97 species, across 77,962 acres (31,550 hectares) of farmland. The most abundant species recorded were wood pigeon, jackdaw, chaffinch and rook.

In total 3,667 red-listed birds were counted including 19 different species. Of these the most abundant was lapwing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 72 farms where counts took place this year, 29% were in agri-environment schemes, and 58% undertook supplementary feeding of birds in winter and many had planted wild bird seed mixes on their land to provide food.