Hafner’s pitches in with £5k sports fund for schools, sports clubs and community projects
The Hafner’s Sports Fund will give away five £1000 cash awards, explained Mandy Campbell from Hafner’s.
She said: “We are so grateful to the people of Northern Ireland for continuing to buy Hanfer’s Sausages so we wanted to give something back.
“The Hafner’s Sports Fund gives schools, clubs and community projects the opportunity to apply for funds that they can use to help make things a little easier for the people that use their facilities.
“To apply for a share of the £5000 visit, https://hafnersfund.com/ where you will be asked to fill out a simple form that includes some info on what you plan to use the funds for.
“The Hafner’s Sports Fund panel will then review all applications and reward those most in need.”
There will be many reasons clubs and communities could need a share of the Hafner’s Sports Fund.
Mandy added: “Some clubs may need specialist clothing for their team, others may need a piece of equipment, and some could need to repair something at their sports ground.
“Let us know why you need a share of the Hafner’s Sports Fund and we will hopefully be in a position to reward you.”
To apply for a share of the £5000 Hafner’s Sports Fund, visit https://hafnersfund.com/ before the deadline of October 31st.
For more information on Hafner’s Sausages visit www.mallonfoods.com/hafners-sausages/.
