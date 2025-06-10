Hagan Homes renews sponsorship of 2025 Comber Farmers’ Market
Now in its eleventh year, the award-winning market is proud to welcome Hagan Homes back as its principal sponsor for the fourth year.
Founded by the Comber Regeneration Community Partnership (CRCP) to revitalise the town and support local growers and producers, Comber Farmers’ Market has grown into a major attraction, drawing thousands of visitors each year and playing a vital role in putting Comber on Northern Ireland’s food tourism map.
Held on the first Thursday of every month, the market now features up to 26 regular traders offering an impressive range of artisan goods including fresh produce, baked items, meats, cheeses, preserves, plants, and non-food items.
Joan Cowan, chair of Comber Regeneration Community Partnership, expressed gratitude for the renewed sponsorship.
She said: “Comber Farmers’ Market has grown so much since the first event in July 2014. Thanks to Hagan Homes' continued support, we now have a monthly artisan food event that attracts thousands of visitors annually.
“Their sponsorship enables us to grow even more and extend a warm welcome not only to the local Comber community but also to new and returning visitors, offering them the chance to experience the finest food and produce Northern Ireland has to offer.”
Hagan Homes is currently constructing the large-scale Enler Village development in Comber – the company’s largest-ever project. The 112-acre site will include 900 homes, a business park, nursing home, retail units, a crèche, and linked pedestrian access to the town centre.
Jim Burke, managing director of Hagan Homes, reinforced the company’s commitment to the community.
He said: “Construction at Enler Village is progressing really well, and we’re proud to support Comber not only through development but also through community initiatives like the Farmers’ Market. When Hagan Homes builds in a community, we invest in its future. We’re delighted to continue our support and look forward to seeing the market grow.”
Event details: St Mary’s Parish Church Car Park, The Square, Comber, first Thursday of each month, 9am to 1pm.
Visitors can expect a bustling atmosphere with stalls offering everything from bread, cheeses, vegetables, traybakes, and local meats to flowers, oils, and gourmet treats. St Mary’s Church catering committee will also serve homemade refreshments.
