Half of NI farms face tax threat

THE huge injustice being dealt to Northern Ireland farmers by the Inheritance Tax changes is only now beginning to be realised at Westminster as shocking new figures indicate the true threat to businesses.

Around half of all farms in the Province, accounting for 80 per cent of farmed land, could be impacted by the changes announced in the October Budget.

A deeper analysis into the impacts of the tax changes, undertaken by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), has raised the number of farms potentially affected from a third to about a half.

The new study took into account residential property, farm buildings, machinery and livestock as well as land. This increased the average land value estimations from £15,000/acre to £21,000/acre.

The figures were released this week as the Ulster Farmers’ Union took the battle to Parliament, meeting with Steve Reed, Secretary of State for DEFRA – facilitated by Jim Shannon MP – and giving evidence at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

The UFU delegation highlighted how disproportionately Northern Ireland’s farm families will be affected by the changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR).

UFU president William Irvine said: “After laying all the facts on the table, it seemed that the detrimental impact that the Budget changes will have on NI is only beginning to hit home. The DEFRA Secretary took on board our arguments and gave a commitment to facilitate a meeting between the Chancellor and the UK farming unions.

“It’s absolutely critical that government realises how disproportionately NI’s farm families will be affected by the changes to APR and we made this clear during our meeting with the DEFRA Secretary, and to the NI Affairs Committee. Price per acre is much higher and more farms are under sole ownership so there is less opportunity to use inheritance tax reliefs from other individuals, including spouses.”

He went on: “We made the case that farm families, like many families, tragically experience sudden death and sickness, sometimes more than once in a generation, and some elderly farmers can’t prepare for changes with less than two years notice.

“Therefore, a succession plan is not always in place when a farmer passes leaving farm families with a huge tax bill that they simply do not have the money to pay. Also, with the ‘seven-year rule’ remaining unchanged, inheritance tax can still apply if the previous owner dies within seven years of signing over their farm.

“From 2025/2026 onwards, NI is set to no longer receive a ring-fenced budget for agriculture that can only be spent on farm related schemes. Whilst there is positive indication that the DAERA Minister is engaging with officials to reconsider this, we reiterated that support for agriculture needs to be ring-fenced, as well as being multiannual and inflation proofed.

“The current budget falls immensely short when inflation and strategic goals, including safeguarding food security, promoting farm efficiency and supporting environmental objectives, is brought into the equation. We would need another £50 million for farm support just to stand still,” said Mr Irvine.

As part of the UK budget on 30 October 2024, it was announced that Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) combined at 100% would be restricted to £1 million from April 2026.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “The initial analysis undertaken by my department painted a worrying picture, but this deeper study has truly revealed the stark reality of how many hard-working farmers could be impacted by the inheritance tax changes.

“I stand firmly with the agriculture sector in calling for these damaging changes to be reversed. Northern Ireland will be disproportionately impacted due to the makeup of our agri-sector and it cannot continue.”

The Minister continued: “My department’s analysis is at odds with the Treasury figures presented which relate to 2021/22 claims for APR and BPR and almost certainly a major underestimation of the impact.

“It is important to remember that these claims are from a period when the value of agricultural property and business property made no difference to inheritance tax liability as there was unlimited relief at 100 per cent.

“I have serious concerns with their use to measure the impact of the changes announced in the Budget. The context will be very different from 6 April 2026 with much more attention being given to agricultural and business property values.”

Analysis previously undertaken by DAERA based on a land value of £15,000/acre in 2026 showed that around a third of farms would have a total land value exceeding £1 million and therefore would be impacted. These farms account for the majority of output of the Northern Ireland agricultural sector, including around 70 per cent of farmed land, 86 per cent of dairy cows and 57 per cent of beef cows.

More comprehensive analysis has now been produced which also takes into account residential property, farm buildings, machinery and livestock as well as land.

This increases the average land value estimation for 2026 to £21,000/acre. With a £1 million limit on APR and BPR combined at 100 per cent, around half of all farms in Northern Ireland, accounting for 80 per cent of the area farmed, will exceed this limit and will be impacted by the Budget change.

Using a £2 million limit (which some, but not all, farms may obtain if they are able to divide farm assets between partners), a quarter of farms would be impacted but these farms still account for over half of the area farmed in Northern Ireland.

The Minister concluded: “I again urge the UK government to turn back and reconsider the planned tax changes given the disproportionate impact on family farms, particularly in Northern Ireland.

“The ability to pass farms down through generations of farming families is crucial to securing the future of our agri-food sector. I will continue to do everything I can, working with stakeholders and my Ministerial colleagues, to make representations to UK government Ministers.”

The full analysis can be found at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/inheritance-tax-changes-uk-budget-statement-30-october-2024