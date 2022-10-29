Halloween used to be about bobbing for apples and carved turnips lanterns

We would have bobbed for apples, carved lanterns out of turnips, ate some toffee apples and that was pretty much it. Nowadays Halloween marketing starts in the shops in August. We’ve adopted many American traditions like carving pumpkins, not turnips. In fact it was settlers from here who brought the custom of carving turnips to America. A lantern with a candle in it would have been left outside houses on Halloween night to ward off evil spirits. Turnips weren’t readily available so they settled on pumpkins. Trick or treating is another Americanism that we’ve adopted. Personally I wish they’d kept it to themselves.

Recently I recorded a TV show that featured turnips and carving them brought me back decades. There was no health and safety standards in those days and I remember my dad giving me a chisel to remove the turnip flesh because a spoon just wasn’t doing the job. An inserted candle transported me straight back – the smell of burning wax and the turnip is a very vivid smell memory. If you want to check out the programme go to the BBC IPlayer and click on “Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Halloween”. There are also recipes for turnip, apples and sausages on the website.

Beef and turnip are a match made in heaven and for the first recipe this week, shin of beef is slowly cooked with a layer of turnip on top. When the whole thing is cooked a layer of cheese is added and cooked until golden and bubbling. All you need for a complete meal is a few spuds on the side.

We’ve adopted many American traditions like carving pumpkins, not turnips. In fact it was settlers from here who brought the custom of carving turnips to America. A lantern with a candle in it would have been left outside houses on Halloween night to ward off evil spirits

The supermarkets have been well stocked with pumpkins for a few weeks now. They are grown to have a thin flesh for ease of carving. Because of this the flesh has very little flavour. If you want a tasty pumpkin you need to buy a good heavy one with a thick flesh and skin. They’re harder to work with, totally unsuitable for lanterns, but have an amazing taste. Some good greengrocers stock these gourds but if you head to Slemish Market Garden in Ballymena they grow at least 3000 every year. They include varieties like Crown Prince, Turk’s turban, onion, squash and acorn squash. Their display is iconic now and I make a pilgrimage every year at this time to stock up. Because of their density they last for ages in a cool place. Last year I used the last of mine in February so they have a very good shelf life.